Sydney Sweeney is having a busy summer. The actor, 27, is filming the long-awaited third season of the HBO’s Euphoria, which has her locked down until October, and she’ll soon begin promoting her upcoming thriller, Eden, leaving her scrambling for some time to enjoy the season.

“The Euphoria schedule is always all over the place, so I take it day by day,” Sweeney tells Bustle over Zoom, during a rare break from production. “If I have time, then I try to go home to Idaho, see my family, go slalom skiing, and just hang out with my dogs. I love a low-key summer.”

When she can’t get away, Sweeney manages with a little help from Baskin-Robbins. On July 1, the ice cream chain will launch its special “Sweet for Sydney” menu nationwide, featuring an option that’s been her go-to order since childhood: rainbow sherbet with gummy bears in a chocolate-dipped waffle sprinkle cone.

Also helping Sweeney manage her long days on set? Her German Shepherd puppy, Sully, who made his Instagram debut in April.

“He is growing so fast,” she gushes. “He has tons of personality. He’ll just run and jump off the dock into the water. He loves to swim. He loves stuffed animals. He's very, very smart. He opens doors, and I got him all these toys that are puzzles, so he has to solve different things to get treats. He solves each one in a few seconds. It's crazy.”

Below, Sweeney dishes on her upcoming projects, reuniting with the Euphoria cast, and the likelihood of a sequel to Anyone But You.

Do you recall your first memory of going to Baskin-Robbins as a kid?

I’ve been going to Baskin-Robbins since probably the first time I ever ate ice cream, I kid you not. After soccer, my mom would take me to South Hill [in my hometown, Spokane, Washington], and we’d go to Baskin-Robbins. I have gotten rainbow sherbet every single time. It's my flavor.

Your Baskin-Robbins commercial is so cute, with you obsessing over the ice cream. How did that concept come about?

We had this really funny idea: What if I'm constantly there or trying to break in? So, they made it playful. I was happy about that because it really shows my love for Baskin-Robbins.

How much ice cream did you eat on set?

Well, the problem is I kept eating all the ones that they gave me. I'd half-eat one, and I'd half-eat the next one because they'd keep handing me really nice new cones. I'm like, “Well, I got to eat it.” It was definitely one of the happiest moments of my life.

The ad gave me Y2K Barbie vibes in the best way. If you were asked to be in a Barbie sequel, would you be open to it?

I'd have to read a script, but I'm a huge, huge fan of Margot [Robbie], so I would not be opposed to it.

You guys could play sisters. I would love that.

Me too.

I know you've been filming Euphoria lately. What is it like being on the set after many years away?

I'm so happy to be back. It feels like I'm with my OG family. We've been doing this since I was 20 years old. There are many crew members who are still here from Season 1 and Season 2. It's like a reunion.

What can you tell us about Cassie's journey this season?

Goodness. I can say that it's going to be a wild ride. I was definitely very shocked by the turns of Cassie's life. I’m very excited for the entire show.

I can't wait to see it. Have you filmed with your on-screen sister, Maude Apatow, yet?

I have. Maude's my best friend. I see her all the time, so being able to work together again is always so fulfilling. She’s just such a special, sweet, and kind person. I’m lucky to have her as my sister on the show.

Before returning to Euphoria, you were working on the Christy Martin biopic. What drew you to her story?

Christy Martin's story is so inspiring. She has faced many challenges inside and outside the ring. I was blown away and inspired by her strength, her perseverance, and who she is as a woman. Having a character that has so many layers and depths, that's a dream as an actor.

Then, on the physical side, I grew up kickboxing and grappling. I’m a very outdoorsy, athletic person, so to play a character that [required me] to transform myself was a dream. I loved every part of it.

You’ll also be portraying a real person in Ron Howard’s new film, Eden.

In Eden, [it’s] very much like a Lord of the Flies scenario. I play Margret Wittmer, who, in the 1930s and ’40s, left Germany and went to a deserted island in the Galapagos to survive. The fact that these people actually did this is wild.

What has it been like being able to dig into these real people's lives and become them?

It's so fun. There's so much research that you get to do, and I'm a sucker for homework. At the top of next year, I get to play [retired actor and Vertigo star] Kim Novak, so I'm really excited to start studying her and learning everything I possibly can.

You also have The Housemaid coming out later this year. What can you tell us about the movie?

I was such a huge fan of the books. My cousins have a book club, and they all read it. My mom and her friends are obsessed with it. Working with Amanda [Seyfried was] the most fun experience ever. She's so cool. I felt like I was living in a dream. It was such a fast shoot, but we're really, really excited for everyone to see it.

I grew up watching Amanda, so I can only imagine what it must be like for you.

Me too. I was like, “Oh my God, is this happening?”

Before we go, I have to ask if there's any possibility of a sequel to Anyone But You.

There are always possibilities for everything.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.