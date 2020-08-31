You Can Watch Stranger Things & More Netflix Originals For Free Right Now

No, this isn't the Upside Down, Netflix really is making Stranger Things and more titles free to stream for everyone. On Monday, Aug. 31, the streamer announced the launch of a site devoted to free movies and shows in hopes of luring in new subscribers. The free Netflix site, which can be accessed at netflix.com/watch-free, teases that the titles will change over time, so plan your viewing schedules accordingly.

As of the launch, the titles available on the free site are: Stranger Things, Elite, When They See Us, Grace & Frankie, Love Is Blind, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Our Planet, Bird Box, The Two Popes, and Murder Mystery. While the movies are available in full, the shows only include select episodes (only the pilot episode of Stranger Things is currently available), so it's not ideal for anyone looking for a new series to marathon. Still, having any content outside of Netflix's paywall is so rare, the news is worth celebrating.

In order to watch the free episodes and movies, you'll need to access the site on a computer or an Android phone, per Deadline. The titles aren't currently available on iPhones or through the traditional Netflix app. The streamer hasn't shared whether that will change in the future, or if the site's limitations are due to its recent launch.

Courtesy of Netflix

Although it's rare, this isn't the first time Netflix has offered content for free. Earlier this year, the streamer made To All the Boys I've Loved Before available to everyone in celebration of the sequel's premiere. And in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix added a number of documentaries to its YouTube channel for educational purposes to help students and parents with at-home learning.

Even though the free site doesn't offer full seasons, in the era of social distancing any fresh content is welcome. And hey, if you were going to use your ex-boyfriend's stepmother's Netflix password just to watch Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler banter in Murder Mystery, now you can skip the potential awkwardness and go straight to the source.