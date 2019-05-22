A lot might change around the world, but one thing is constant: Netflix will continue to seduce us all into staying at home for the foreseeable future with updated content every month, and we will be watching it. And
Everything leaving and coming to Netflix in August proves that point more than ever.
With new seasons of Netflix originals like
Lucifer and Selling Sunset, next month's streaming entertainment is looking up. Not only that, but August will also see the premiere of Netflix original films, like the dance movie , that looks like if Work It Step Up and Save The Last Dance had a baby, and Project Power, a superhero action movie starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx. And, if you're looking to relive your childhood and learn about space, a new Magic School Bus Rides Again special coming to Netflix in August, called, you guessed it, Kids in Space.
If some of those big additions sound stressful, don't worry, Netflix is also adding some relaxing new content to their library this month too.
Pick of the Litter, a 2018 documentary that follows puppies becoming guide dogs, will premiere on the streaming service on Aug. 2. Not to mention the brand new comedy specials, and a new teen movies guaranteed to get you through another month of quarantine.
Here's a look at the highlights coming to Netflix in August.
A Knight’s Tale — Coming August 1
The film stars Heath Ledger as a medieval knight determined to prove himself in a jousting tournament that could turn him into a legend. But will he succeed? Honestly, it doesn’t really matter since anything Ledger is in seems worth seeing regardless. So just sit back, relax, and let this ‘90s heartthrob make you feel like a teen again.
The Addams Family — Coming August 1
Halloween may still be a ways off, but that’s no reason to deprive yourself of the kookiest, creepiest, most lovable family of all time. Fester and Gomez Addams reunite after years of being apart; however, Fester is no longer the brother Gomez remembers. In fact, Fester can’t remember anything about his past and has only returned home to steal the Addams’ fortune for himself. But will blood prove to be thicker than money? Nothing is impossible when it comes to this cast of characters.
Dennis the Menace — Coming August 1
“Hey, Mr. Wilson!” Have three little words ever brought with them such horror and fear before Dennis came into the picture? His intentions may be good, but Dennis sure proves to be a menace to his neighbor Mr. Wilson every chance he gets. But what starts as the ultimate clash of personalities soon turns into an unlikely friendship that’ll truly melt your heart when you least expect it.
Jurassic Park — Coming August 1
We've all wondered what it would be like to roam among dinosaurs, and Jurassic Park provides an experience no one would soon forget. When the formerly fossilized creatures bust out of their cages (including the formidable T-Rex), the human race learns what it's like to exist much further down on the food chain.
Mr. Deeds — Coming August 1
Starring Adam Sandler and Winona Ryder, the story centers around a guy named Longfellow Deeds who finds his simple but happy life in Mandrake Falls completely uprooted after he inherits $40 billion from a long-lost relative. If only we could all be so lucky.
The NeverEnding Story — Coming August 1
This may be considered a classic childhood story, but in reality it's actually quite terrifying. From the ongoing threat of The Nothing to Artax's heartbreaking death, this film makes for a truly traumatizing experience. But hey, if that's really your cup of tea or you just want to take a walk down memory lane, psychological side effects be damned, then here is your chance.
Nights in Rodanthe — Coming August 1
Based on the Nicholas Sparks' 2002 novel of the same name, the film stars Richard Gere and Diane Lane as Dr. Paul Flanner and Adrienne Willis who are thrown together during a major storm and end up embarking on a life-changing romance neither of them will soon forget.
The Ugly Truth — Coming August 1
This romantic comedy starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler is the ultimate battle of the sexes film as both characters attempt to prove what really makes men and women tick. Little do they realize, though, that Cupid works in mysterious ways and sometimes has a mind of its own.
Immigration Nation — Coming August 3
As per the official synopsis, this Netflix documentary limited series offers a "unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America's broken immigration system" and how it has impacted the lives of so many families across the country.
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — Coming August 7
This educational kids series is back and this time they're taking their adventures out of this world — literally. The Magic School Bus heads to outer space to visit the International Space Station. However, this new terrain contains its own set of dangers and they soon find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade, whatever that is.
Super Monsters: The New Class A Knight's Tale Acts of Violence The Addams Family (1991) An Education Being John Malkovich Death at a Funeral Dennis the Menace Elizabeth Harvest Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Hardcore Henry Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2 Jurassic Park Jurassic Park III The Lost World: Jurassic Park Mad Max (1979) Mr. Deeds My Perfect Landing: Season 1 Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1 The NeverEnding Story The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter The Next Step: Season 6 Nights in Rodanthe Ocean's Thirteen Ocean's Twelve Operation Ouch: Season 1 Operation Ouch: Special Remember Me Seabiscuit Toradora!: Season 1 Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2 The Ugly Truth What Keeps You Alive A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave Mundo Mistério/Mystery Lab Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning Anelka: L'incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood World's Most Wanted The Rain: Season 3 The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 Berlin, Berlin The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space Nailed It! México: Season 2 The New Legends of Money: Season 2 Selling Sunset: Season 3 Sing On! Germany Tiny Creatures Wizards: Tales of Arcadia World Party Songs Work It The Promise We Summon the Darkness Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event Nightcrawler Mr. Peabody & Sherman Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids Safety Not Guaranteed Une fille facile/An Easy Girl 3%: Season 4 El robo del siglo Fearless Glow up: Season 2 Project Power The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun Teenage Bounty Hunters Johnny English Les Misérables (2012) Crazy Awesome Teachers Drunk Parents Glitch Techs: Season 2 Crimenes de familia/The Crimes That Bind DeMarcus Family Rules High Score Biohackers Good Kisser Great Pretender John Was Trying To Contact Aliens Alien TV Fuego negro Hoops Lucifer: Season 5 Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 The Sleepover Emily's Wonder Lab Trinkets: Season 2 Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol La venganza de Analía Million Dollar Beach House Rising Phoenix Aggretsuko: Season 3 The Bridge Curse The Frozen Ground All Together Now Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 I AM A KILLER: Released Orígenes secretos/Unknown Origins Casino Royale Quantum of Solace Love Paranormal Survivor: Seasons 1-2 6 Days Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer St. Agatha Adventures in Public School Being AP Goon Blue is the Warmest Color Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown The Wicker Man Bad Boys Bad Boys II Candyman Child's Play Clueless Failure to Launch Get Him to the Greek Groundhog Day He's Just Not That Into You Jerry Maguire The Karate Kid The Karate Kid Part II The Karate Kid Part III The Lake House Life as We Know It Murder Party Observe and Report One Day Public Enemies Rugrats Go Wild School Daze Tootsie United 93 V for Vendetta Valentine's Day More to come...