A lot might change around the world, but one thing is constant: Netflix will continue to seduce us all into staying at home for the foreseeable future with updated content every month, and we will be watching it. And Everything leaving and coming to Netflix in August proves that point more than ever.

With new seasons of Netflix originals like Lucifer and Selling Sunset, next month's streaming entertainment is looking up. Not only that, but August will also see the premiere of Netflix original films, like the dance movie Work It, that looks like if Step Up and Save The Last Dance had a baby, and Project Power, a superhero action movie starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx. And, if you're looking to relive your childhood and learn about space, a new Magic School Bus Rides Again special coming to Netflix in August, called, you guessed it, Kids in Space.

If some of those big additions sound stressful, don't worry, Netflix is also adding some relaxing new content to their library this month too. Pick of the Litter, a 2018 documentary that follows puppies becoming guide dogs, will premiere on the streaming service on Aug. 2. Not to mention the brand new comedy specials, and a new teen movies guaranteed to get you through another month of quarantine.

Here's a look at the highlights coming to Netflix in August.

A Knight’s Tale — Coming August 1 Columbia Pictures The film stars Heath Ledger as a medieval knight determined to prove himself in a jousting tournament that could turn him into a legend. But will he succeed? Honestly, it doesn’t really matter since anything Ledger is in seems worth seeing regardless. So just sit back, relax, and let this ‘90s heartthrob make you feel like a teen again.

The Addams Family — Coming August 1 Paramount Pictures Halloween may still be a ways off, but that’s no reason to deprive yourself of the kookiest, creepiest, most lovable family of all time. Fester and Gomez Addams reunite after years of being apart; however, Fester is no longer the brother Gomez remembers. In fact, Fester can’t remember anything about his past and has only returned home to steal the Addams’ fortune for himself. But will blood prove to be thicker than money? Nothing is impossible when it comes to this cast of characters.

Dennis the Menace — Coming August 1 Warner Bros. “Hey, Mr. Wilson!” Have three little words ever brought with them such horror and fear before Dennis came into the picture? His intentions may be good, but Dennis sure proves to be a menace to his neighbor Mr. Wilson every chance he gets. But what starts as the ultimate clash of personalities soon turns into an unlikely friendship that’ll truly melt your heart when you least expect it.

Jurassic Park — Coming August 1 Universal Pictures We've all wondered what it would be like to roam among dinosaurs, and Jurassic Park provides an experience no one would soon forget. When the formerly fossilized creatures bust out of their cages (including the formidable T-Rex), the human race learns what it's like to exist much further down on the food chain.

Mr. Deeds — Coming August 1 Columbia Pictures Starring Adam Sandler and Winona Ryder, the story centers around a guy named Longfellow Deeds who finds his simple but happy life in Mandrake Falls completely uprooted after he inherits $40 billion from a long-lost relative. If only we could all be so lucky.

The NeverEnding Story — Coming August 1 Warner Bros. This may be considered a classic childhood story, but in reality it's actually quite terrifying. From the ongoing threat of The Nothing to Artax's heartbreaking death, this film makes for a truly traumatizing experience. But hey, if that's really your cup of tea or you just want to take a walk down memory lane, psychological side effects be damned, then here is your chance.

Nights in Rodanthe — Coming August 1 Warner Bros. Based on the Nicholas Sparks' 2002 novel of the same name, the film stars Richard Gere and Diane Lane as Dr. Paul Flanner and Adrienne Willis who are thrown together during a major storm and end up embarking on a life-changing romance neither of them will soon forget.

The Ugly Truth — Coming August 1 Columbia Pictures This romantic comedy starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler is the ultimate battle of the sexes film as both characters attempt to prove what really makes men and women tick. Little do they realize, though, that Cupid works in mysterious ways and sometimes has a mind of its own.

Immigration Nation — Coming August 3 Netflix As per the official synopsis, this Netflix documentary limited series offers a "unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America's broken immigration system" and how it has impacted the lives of so many families across the country.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — Coming August 7 Netflix This educational kids series is back and this time they're taking their adventures out of this world — literally. The Magic School Bus heads to outer space to visit the International Space Station. However, this new terrain contains its own set of dangers and they soon find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade, whatever that is.

What's Coming

Aug. 1 Super Monsters: The New Class

A Knight's Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Aug. 2 Almost Love

Connected

Aug. 3 Immigration Nation

Aug. 4 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mundo Mistério/Mystery Lab

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

Aug. 5 Anelka: L'incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood

World's Most Wanted

Aug. 6 The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

Aug. 7 Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3

Berlin, Berlin

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space

Nailed It! México: Season 2

The New Legends of Money: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

World Party Songs

Work It

Aug. 8 The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Aug. 10 Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event

Nightcrawler

Aug. 11 Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Aug. 12 Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well

Aug. 13 Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile/An Easy Girl

Aug. 14 3%: Season 4

El robo del siglo

Fearless

Glow up: Season 2

Project Power

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Aug. 15 Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Aug. 17 Crazy Awesome Teachers

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2

Aug. 19 Crimenes de familia/The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

Aug. 20 Biohackers

Good Kisser

Great Pretender

John Was Trying To Contact Aliens

Aug. 21 Alien TV

Fuego negro

Hoops

Lucifer: Season 5

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3

The Sleepover

Aug. 23 1 BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Aug. 25 Emily's Wonder Lab

Trinkets: Season 2

Aug. 26 Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

La venganza de Analía

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

Aug. 27 Aggretsuko: Season 3

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Aug. 28 All Together Now

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

I AM A KILLER: Released

Orígenes secretos/Unknown Origins

Aug. 31 Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

What's Leaving

Aug. 1 Skins: Vol 1-7

Aug. 3 Love

Paranormal Survivor: Seasons 1-2

Aug. 7 6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Aug. 14 Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Aug. 18 The Incident

Aug. 19 Some Kind of Beautiful

Aug. 20 Bad Rap

Aug. 21 Just Go With It

Aug. 23 Fanatic

Blue is the Warmest Color

Aug. 28 Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Aug. 31 Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day

