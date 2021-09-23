Waterloo Road Is Returning To Manchester For A 2021 Reboot

The beloved BBC drama Waterloo Road is officially coming back for a brand new series. Originally airing between 2006 and 2015, the award-winning drama revolved around the lives of the students and teachers of a Greater Manchester comprehensive school.

In the years following the show’s conclusion, Waterloo Road has consistently been among the top five most-watched shows for young audiences on BBC iPlayer. So, confirmation of the drama’s revival will no doubt come as some very welcome news to longtime fans, and you can find everything you need to know about the return of Waterloo Road below.

When Is Waterloo Road Back On TV?

As news of the show’s return has only just been announced, it comes as no surprise to learn that an air date is yet to be revealed. However, in a BBC press release, it has been confirmed that Waterloo Road will air on BBC One and more details of the forthcoming drama will be “revealed in due course.”

What’s The Plot Of The New Waterloo Road?

Like the original series, Waterloo Road will again be set in the Greater Manchester region.

Although exact plot details are currently being kept under wraps, a BBC synopsis does tease that the series will use its “rich history” of storytelling to tackle “the important issues of the day.”

The synopsis continues: “The spotlight on education in the UK is more intense now than ever before, with awareness of the challenges that teachers, parents and pupils face even more pronounced amidst the ongoing pandemic.”

Who’s In The Cast Of The Waterloo Road Reboot?

The cast of the hotly-anticipated revival is yet to be announced. However, many young actors got their start on the much-loved BBC drama (including Bridgerton stars Rége-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor and Victoria’s Jenna Coleman) so it’s definitely worth keeping a close eye on things.

One familiar behind-the-scenes face returning to the drama is that of Cameron Roach, who executive produced the previous series of Waterloo Road. Speaking of the show’s reboot, Roach said he is “ really thrilled” to be working with the BBC in “re-igniting the iconic brand of Waterloo Road.”

The vital and urgent stories that are playing out in schools across the UK provide incredible and emotionally powerful themes, that we’re excited to bring to a new generation of fans.” Roach concluded, “Waterloo Road will continue its reputation for kickstarting, supporting and enabling careers both in front of and behind the camera, in a truly inclusive way, from our base in Greater Manchester.”

In a statement, the Director of BBC Drama, Piers Wenger, shared Roach’s enthusiasm about the new series.

“Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.” Wenger continued, “We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format - its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama - at a time when audiences across Britain need it most. And to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall To Wall on its return.”