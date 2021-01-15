All The Celebs That Were In Waterloo Road Pre-Fame

Horny period drama Bridgerton has fast become the most talked-about shows since its Netflix release. Viewers are thirsty for more, including more on the cast. Eagle-eyed viewers will recognise a few of the stars from the usual proving grounds of British TV dramas, but it's the discovery that Daphne Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, like so many other British actors, starred in Waterloo Road before they were famous that has viewers shocked.

Alongside other big TV roles in Doctor Who and Emmerdale, fans of the period drama have worked out where they’ve seen the actress that plays the young debutante Daphne Bridgerton before: the Bridgerton lead once starred in the BBC’s Waterloo Road. Dynevor landed her first big TV role in the school-based soap aged 14, and starred as Siobhan Mailey between 2009 and 2010.

However, the 25-year-old isn’t the only British actor to spend the early days of their career in Waterloo Road. In fact, Dynevor isn’t even the only Bridgerton star to do so. The spoon worthy (did I say spoon? I meant swoon…) Duke of Hastings, Regé-Jean Page, also appeared in two episodes of the BBC show as Guy Braxton, a graphics and product design teacher who joined the staff of the comprehensive school after it moved to Greenock, Scotland. So too did Victoria and Doctor Who star, Jenna Coleman.

Keep scrolling for all the stars that got their start on Waterloo Road.

Phoebe Dynevor Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dynevor has taken on a number of roles between her TV debut on Waterloo Road and playing Miss Bridgerton herself. You might recognise the actress from TV shows such as Prisoners Wives, The Village and Dickensian. Dynevor later played Lottie Mott in the TV adaptation of Snatch alongside fellow Waterloo Road alumni Lucien Laviscount.

Regé-Jean Page Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whilst keen fans have already spotted Bridgerton’s Duke of Hastings in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Regé-Jean Page played the role of teacher Guy Braxton Waterloo Road well before his days as Simon Basset. Page also had roles in Roots and ABC's For The People before he became Netflix’s most eligible bachelor.

Jenna Coleman Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Perhaps one of the most well-known of the Waterloo Road alumni, Coleman went on to have significant starring roles in Victoria and Doctor Who after her stint as Lindsay James at the comprehensive school. Coleman even had a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger and is currently starring as Marie-Andrée Leclerc in the BBC crime miniseries The Serpent.

Lucien Laviscount Steven Ferdman/WireImage/Getty Images Laviscount cut his teeth on the usual stomping grounds of British TV with roles in Coronation Street and Grange Hill even before he reached Waterloo Road to play student Jonah Kirby. Since, he has had roles in TV shows including Scream Queens, Snatch, and Katy Keene.

Tom Payne Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tom Payne played former pupil Brett Aspinall in the third season of Waterloo Road from 2007-2008, and has landed a number of high-profile roles since. He landed roles in Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day and HBO’s Luck following his stint on the school-based drama, but it was landing a role in The Walking Dead that shot him to fame. Payne currently stars as the title character, Malcolm Bright, in Fox’s police procedural drama Prodigal Son.