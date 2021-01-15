All The Celebs That Were In Waterloo Road Pre-Fame

Horny period drama Bridgerton has fast become the most talked-about shows since its Netflix release. Viewers are thirsty for more, including more on the cast. Eagle-eyed viewers will recognise a few of the stars from the usual proving grounds of British TV dramas, but it's the discovery that Daphne Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, like so many other British actors, starred in Waterloo Road before they were famous that has viewers shocked.
Alongside other big TV roles in Doctor Who and Emmerdale, fans of the period drama have worked out where they’ve seen the actress that plays the young debutante Daphne Bridgerton before: the Bridgerton lead once starred in the BBC’s Waterloo Road. Dynevor landed her first big TV role in the school-based soap aged 14, and starred as Siobhan Mailey between 2009 and 2010.
However, the 25-year-old isn’t the only British actor to spend the early days of their career in Waterloo Road. In fact, Dynevor isn’t even the only Bridgerton star to do so. The spoon worthy (did I say spoon? I meant swoon…) Duke of Hastings, Regé-Jean Page, also appeared in two episodes of the BBC show as Guy Braxton, a graphics and product design teacher who joined the staff of the comprehensive school after it moved to Greenock, Scotland. So too did Victoria and Doctor Who star, Jenna Coleman.
