I'm not ashamed to admit that when the news broke we would not be seeing another series of Love Island until summer 2021 at the earliest, I was pretty devo'd. Love Island shapes my summer (and now winter) TV schedule, and it's the light, compelling bit of fun I need in my life. But fear not; ITV is currently cooking up an alternative dating show that sounds every bit as thrilling as our beloved Love Island. Here's everything we know about The Cabins, ITV's new dating show.

What is The Cabins about?

I'll be honest, there's not a huge amount of readily-available info out there just yet, but it sounds as though The Cabins will be just as gripping as Love Island. The TV show is going to be made alongside 12 Yard Productions, and is asking singletons to apply who are looking for "a real emotional connection" in the current climate of endless swiping and ghosting galore.

"12 Yard Productions are now casting for a ground-breaking dating show for ITV2 giving you a unique opportunity to build a real emotional connection with someone that’s often lacking in modern dating," the description reads.

"We are looking for funny singles with great personalities who are fed up with superficial dating apps, small talk that goes nowhere and endless ghosting." All this chat about making a "real emotional connection" is reminding me of Netflix's hit dating show/social experiment which saw couples agree to marry without having ever seen each other. Could this be ITV's answer to Love Is Blind?

When will The Cabins air?

Unfortunately, this is a detail we're not yet sure of as news of the show has literally just been announced. But seeing as ITV are still in the process of recruiting their singletons (and will be until well into November, when applications close), we're guessing it won't be any time this year. I've reached out to ITV for further comment and will update this piece as soon as new information becomes available.

How can you apply for The Cabins?

If the premise of the show sounds like something you'd like to get involved in, you can already apply to become a contestant. Applications are live online, where you are asked to confirm you are over 18 years old, and are a permanent legal resident of the United Kingdom.

The form begins by asking three rhetorical questions, and if you answer yes to these, you know you're right for the show: "Are you looking for love that’s more than skin deep? Fed up with swiping past the superficial and fake faces? Are you desperate to make a connection TO A REAL PERSON?"

They do warn however that they are expecting a large amount of applications, so encourage you to "make yourself stand out from the crowd and do not hold back!"