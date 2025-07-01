Khloé Kardashian Gave A Rundown Of The Cosmetic Work She’s Had Done

Another member of reality TV’s first family is sharing the specifics of the work she’s had done. After the latest round of scrutiny over her appearance, Khloé Kardashian decided to address plastic surgery speculation head-on. She went so far as to offer up a list of the procedures and treatments that have altered her appearance over the years.

Khloé’s Full Rundown

Dr. Jonny Betteridge, the founder of the London-based clinic JB Aesthetics, sparked speculation by posting a video about the cosmetic work Kardashian may have had done. He was inspired to discuss her appearance after seeing images of her at the June 27 wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sánchez in Venice.

In the video, he said he believes Kardashian looks “dramatically different” compared to a few years ago, and he had more than a few ideas about how she achieved her results. His list of possible procedures included: a temporal brow lift, upper blepharoplasty (“to smooth the upper eyelids”), rhinoplasty (aka a nose job), lip filler, and a chin implant.

Kardashian was seemingly unfazed by his analysis. “I take this as a great compliment!” she responded in the comments. However, she did want to clarify that his “before” picture of her is more than 15 years old, as opposed to the “few years” he referenced. Noting she’s been “very open” about her work in the past, she went on to provide her actual rundown, complete with credits to those her plastic surgeon, trainer, and others involved.

Khloé Kardashian attends the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice on June 27. Luigi Iorio/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian started with her nose job by Dr. Raj Kanodia. Then she noted she’d had laser hair removal on her “hairline and everywhere else” by Sev Laser; Botox and Sculptra after the removal of her face tumor at 7Q Spa; and SoftWave therapy “for skin tightening.” Filler also made her list, but she said it was “in the past” and not “over the last few years.”

Next, she said she’s “lost 80 pounds over the years (slow and steady)” with the help of fitness trainer Joël Bouraïma (aka Coach Joe). On top of that, she’s gotten collagen baby threads under her chin and neck (courtesy of the beauty bar The Things We Do), plus salmon sperm facials, regular facials, peptides, vitamins, and daily skin care.

After sharing the intel, Kardashian noted that she’s open to more cosmetic procedures in the future. She added, “in 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors.”

Khloé’s Transparency

As Kardashian mentioned in her Instagram comment, she has been candid about getting work done in the past. She first shared that she’d gotten rhinoplasty in June 2021, during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’ but I’ve had one nose job,” she said. “And everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it. No one’s ever asked me.”

She further shared she’d had Botox but “responded horribly” to it. Addressing her reasons for the work, she admitted that all the criticism of her appearance had taken a toll.

“That’s when I became hard on myself because I was like, ‘Oh, this is how other people perceived me,’” she said. “I became insecure because of what everyone else [was] telling me.”