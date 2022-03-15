Return To The Crawley Estate With Downton Abbey’s New Podcast

It’s not long now until Downton Abbey: A New Era lands on the big screen. In preparation, Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley and broadcaster Anita Rani are hosting a rewatch (of sorts) with Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast. Broadcasting weekly, the podcast will feature some of Downton’s beloved cast and crew as they reveal what happened behind the scenes, all while rewatching some of the show’s most loved episodes.

And as for what’s in store for the upcoming film, Coley and Rani talk to new members of the cast like Dominic West about what we can expect. Here’s everything you need to know about the Downton Abbey podcast, and where you can listen to it.

How to listen to the Downton Abbey podcast

As of now, you’ll be able to listen to Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and Deezer.

Who will feature on the Downton Abbey podcast?

Guests will include some of Downton’s most beloved actors:

Hugh Bonneville

Laura Carmichael

Michelle Dockery

Kevin Doyle

Allen Leech

Elizabeth McGovern

Lesley Nicol

Penelope Wilton

Michael Fox

A New Era’s Dominic West will also appear, as well as the series’ writer Julian Fellowes and producers Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Historical consultant Alastair Bruce, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins, production designer Donal Woods, casting director Jill Trevellick, and A New Era’s director Simon Curtis will also appear.

Is there a trailer for the Downton Abbey podcast?

The trailer for Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast gives you a real taste of what’s to come, featuring snippets of Michelle Dockery talking about what audiences love about the show, and Allen Leech providing deep insight into how he approached playing Tony Branson.

And as for A New Era, Hugh Bonneville speaks about the making of the film alongside Laura Carmichael, who shares her excitement of moving through the ‘20s era with the rest of the Downton cast. Dominic West also appears towards the end of the trailer, sharing how “daunting” it felt joining a show “that’s been going on for so long and has been such a success.”