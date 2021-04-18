Ever since Falynn Guobadia brought her husband Simon Guobadia along for the “girls trip” to South Carolina on Real Housewives of Atlanta, tensions had been brewing between her and LaToya Ali. The drama finally bubbled over at Falynn’s Halloween party, but their hostilities continued well after Bravo’s cameras stopped rolling. After Falynn tweeted that she would not be at the RHOA Season 13 reunion on March 24, LaToya alleged that Falynn and Simon had broken up, writing, “Hubby kicked her out the empire and can’t afford a flight.”

Rumors about the status of Falynn and Simon’s marriage had already begun swirling after the couple reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several photos. Though Falynn didn’t reply to LaToya directly on social media, she did address the speculation about her relationship during an interview with The Jasmine Brand on March 31.

“That rumor came from a miserable person,” she said, presumably referencing LaToya. “Simon and I, we go through our marital issues, just like everyone else. Everybody has their own sh*t. Whether we unfollow and we follow back…and we delete our stuff or whatever the case is, just let us go through our stuff. We’re just like everyone else. We’re normal people.” Some commenters pointed out that Falynn didn’t explicitly answer the question, but when interviewer Robin Ayers chimed in to say that the couple is still together and people should “stop looking so deeply into it,” Falynn replied with confirmation.

However, all that has changed following the RHOA Season 13 reunion, which Falynn did not attend. A day after Part 3 marked the end of the dramatic season, Porsha Williams took to Instagram to reveal she and Simon were now a couple. According to her caption, she and the Atlanta businessman have been dating for a month and are “crazy in love.” Adding that she’s choosing to focus on the good and not the “negative energy,” she continued, “He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most. For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.” Porsha also insisted that she and Falynn are not friends.

Interestingly, Porsha’s post didn’t include her engagement ring or any details regarding how she and Simon are apparently betrothed now. Over on Simon’s page, he shared an image of a huge diamond on her ring finger and explained why he and Porsha are engaged after just a month of dating. He wrote:

“Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon...I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there - happiness. So when I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered.”

Hours after Simon’s engagement announcement, Falynn broke her silence to E! News. Keeping it short, she said, "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

Before this major development, Simon’s account still had pictures of him and Falynn with loving captions, though the most recent one is from February. “It took me a life time to learn how to love someone unconditionally even when I did not have examples of that growing up,” Simon captioned a Feb. 11 shot in part, admitting that the road to love “does get bumpy.” In an earlier post on Jan. 21, Simon called Falynn his best friend and soulmate, listing seven reasons why that’s the case. “We far from perfect,” he added. “I just want the world to know I adore her and got nothing but love for her for life.”

Since Simon and Porsha seem to be very open about their relationship on Instagram, fans will have to keep an eye on social media for more updates. Better yet, maybe Porsha and Falynn will discuss everything on RHOA Season 14.

