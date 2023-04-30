11 Photos Of The Fatal Attraction TV Cast Vs. Their 1987 Movie Counterparts

Streaming
A new version of the erotic thriller has arrived on Paramount+ — featuring new changes and some very familiar scenes, too.
Michael Moriatis/Paramount+
Nearly 40 years after the original Fatal Attraction film, a new Paramount+ TV series revisits the erotic thriller about a dangerous affair. Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson star as Alex Forrest and Dan Gallagher — the roles originated by Glenn Close and Michael Douglas in 1987.
Paramount Pictures
While many story elements stay the same, others are very different — such as the nature of Dan and Alex’s affair. “The series does not present Dan as an innocent bystander for whom a crazy person is trying to wreck his life,” Jackson recently told Bustle. “He is way more culpable.”