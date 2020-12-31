In a year filled with seemingly never-ending dread, one thing many of us have learned is that a hefty dose of escapism, whatever its form, can be good for the soul. Fortunately, Netflix's vast library of content is stocked full of uplifting movies that are sure to elevate your mood, even when it feels as if the world is falling apart around you. So, if you're in need of some cheering up, why not set aside a few hours and delve into some of the best feel-good films on Netflix UK, because these joyful flicks are sure to brighten up anyone's mood.

When it comes to the feel-good department, the streaming platform have got you more than covered with everything from '00s teen favourites including 13 Going on 30, heartwarming true stories like The Terminal, inspiring musical dramas such as Burlesque, and much, much more — all of which are on hand to help you retreat from the horrors of the daily news cycle.

In short, those looking to unwind with some truly cheerful content have come to the right place, and to help nudge you in the right direction, here are ten of the very best feel-good movies Netflix UK currently has to offer.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star as two small-town singers who dream of performing at one of the world's biggest music competitions, the Eurovision Song Contest. However, rivals with bad intentions and disastrous onstage mishaps soon drive a wedge between the pair. Watch on Netflix

The Terminal Tom Hanks stars as an Eastern European tourist who becomes trapped at JFK airport in New York after a war breaks out in his home country. Whilst living in the airport, Viktor (Hanks) winds up falling for a beautiful flight attendant, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, who soon begins having feelings for him, too. Watch on Netflix

Falling Inn Love Starring Christina Milian and Adam Demos, this Netflix original romantic comedy follows the story of a San Francisco exec who ditches city life after winning a New Zealand inn, where she also happens to run into a handsome contractor. Watch on Netflix

Pitch Perfect This hilarious musical-comedy centres on a college fresher who reluctantly joins an all-girls acapella group as they enter an intense competition between three rival ensembles. Watch on Netflix

Otherhood Starring the likes of Angela Bassett, this heartwarming Netflix original follows the story of three best friends who travel to New York City to reconnect with their adult sons after feeling forgotten on Mother's Day. Watch on Netflix

A Cinderella Story This modern-day take on the classic Cinderella tale follows the story of a Californian teen who is continually exploited by her stepmother and stepsisters following the death of her father. However, Sam, played by Hillary Duff, finds solace in an online pen pal and decides to meet him face-to-face at a school dance. Watch on Netflix

13 Going On 30 Starring Jennifer Garner, this classic '00s rom-com centres on the story of 13-year-old Jenna Rink, who, after making an unusual wish on her birthday, wakes up the following day as a 30-year-old woman. Watch on Netflix