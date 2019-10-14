It's the streaming service that needs no introduction. Netflix is still the unbeaten giant of online viewing, with thousands of documentaries, period dramas, sitcoms, reality TV series, and more all available at the click of a button. The only problem is knowing where to start. With that in mind, we've narrowed down what we believe to be the best TV series available on Netflix UK to ensure minimum scrolling, maximum vegging out.
Whether you're hunting for a show that will have you laughing until you cry or a true-crime doc to send you straight down a Wikipedia rabbit hole, Netflix is the first place many millennials turn to. It's got just about everything and, in comparison to other streaming services, it offers a mouthwatering mix of U.S. and UK content. A few episodes of Riverdale or Mindhunter can be followed up by The Office, Doctor Foster or, best of all, Gavin & Stacey. The list we've put together below stretches the length and breadth of Netflix UK and what it has to offer, with a great mix of genres from TV and film makers on both sides of the pond. Keep reading to find out our choice of the best TV series on Netflix UK.
‘The Umbrella Academy’
The Umbrella Academy is the X Men x Miss Peregrine’s Home For Extraordinary Children mash up that you never knew you needed in your life. This show has it all: action, mystery, crush worthy stars, and some of the most gorgeous sets and scenes you’re likely to see. And set decorator Jim Lambie describes the look as “retrofuturistic,” which is potentially the best description ever.
It’s the tale of seven gifted children, all mysteriously born at precisely the same time, who were adopted by an eccentric billionaire. They become a troop of superhero-esque characters who end up with completely separate lives when they grow up. After the death of their strange adoptive father, they are thrust back together. With a whole heap of drama coming alongside this particular reunion.
This show so clearly big budget and entertaining from start to finish. Ideal for fans in need of a bit of escapism. — Aoife Hanna
'Mindhunter'
Mindhunter is a psychological crime drama with its roots deeply imbedded in the true crime genre. A marriage of fact, fiction, and personal narratives.
It's the story of the early days of FBI Behavioural Science Unit and its profiling of murderers. These are the people who not only developed ways to understand killers according to their behaviours, but also coined the term “serial killer” itself. The first two seasons have been a smash hit but, according to Digital Spy, there's yet to be a third confirmed.
Ideal for those who are hooked on true crime and learning more about serial killers as analysed by the brightest minds in the business. — Aoife Hanna
'American Horror Story'
Wow, where do I start? From day one this show has been an absolute delight. Not only is American Horror Story deliciously creepy, it's also stylish, beautifully shot, sexy as hell, and filled with cameos to delight and thrill. From haunted houses and cursed hotels to covens that make you want to be a witch more than ever — this show has it all.
As an anthology series, each series stands on its own, with the same actors playing different characters in different tales. However, in the later series, the show has begun to sew the storylines together like a fabulous patch quilt.
The show’s ninth season is currently airing on U.S. and UK television, but is not yet available on Netflix. But the previous eight are available for you to marathon and then argue about which is the best with your pals. IMO, Asylum was the scariest, Coven was the most emotionally engaging, and Apocalypse was the best all rounder. Dont @ me on this. — Aoife Hanna
‘Schitts Creek’
Charming, funny, and a joyful slice of comedy in the shape of 30 minute episodes, Schitts Creek is, in essence, perfection.
It's the story of an uber rich family whose fall from grace forces them to go and live in the only asset they have left: a town called Schitts Creek.
Life in the rundown town is far removed from their formerly glamorous existence. Watching them adapt to a place filled with eccentric characters and devoid of life’s luxuries all while living in a motel is obviously a piece of pure entertainment.
The show was created by Eugene Levy and his son Daniel who also play father and son in the show. However, IMO the real star of the series is mum Moira, played by comedy legend Catherine O’Hara who you’ll recognise from Beetlejuice, For Your Consideration, and of course Home Alone.
The Guardian rightfully described the show as, “the funniest sitcom you're (probably) not watching.” — Aoife Hanna
‘Surviving R. Kelly’
This docu-series focuses on the alleged abuse numerous teenage girls faced at the hands of R Kelly, all of which has been vehemently denied by the singer. Surviving R. Kelly takes testimony from not only alleged victims but from those close to Kelly who claim to have witnessed inappropriate incidents between the R&B star and teenagers. It also looks at the timeline of his career and his marriage to Aaliah, and examines how those around the star reportedly shielded him from allegations of inappropriate relationships with young girls.
Crucially, the show focuses more on the experience and trauma of the alleged victims rather than a true-crime-style reckoning and quest for justice. It's very difficult piece of viewing but an important insight into abuse and those affected by it. — Aoife Hanna
‘Derry Girls’
IMO one of the funniest, most charming, heartfelt, and brilliant comedy series to come out of the UK in the last decade.
It's a show about a group of young teenage girls, and one boy, living in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the troubles. The series is truly unique not only for its killer script, incredible actors, and hilarious one-liners, but also for showing a young female perspective of the troubles, which is an almost unprecedented move, especially in the comedy genre.
Dark but also hilarious, Derry Girls will have you laughing at a world that’s unfamiliar to many but, for Irish Catholics, especially north of the border, is an all too recognisable part of our history.
Lisa McGee, the writer behind the show, is from Derry herself and very much based her script on her experiences. She explained to Channel 4 that showing what it was like to be there and still have a relatively normal life was important to her: “I think Northern Irish people have never seen themselves represented this way before. They really responded to being shown a more positive, funny side to home.” — Aoife Hanna
‘Dead To Me’
OK so are you in need of mystery, drama, suspense, but also some low key LOLs? Look no further, I got you. And I got you good. Dead To Me is about a family dealing with the grief of losing the father. Sad and straightforward enough right? Well in actual fact no, there’s a lot more to this show than meets the eye. Including one super incredible and rambunctious dance routine that left star Christina Applegate in a pretty rough state, according to an interview she did with Variety.
There’s more twists and turns in this show than a country road and you’ll be completely stunned that they manage to reel you in with all those cliff hangers episode after episode.
Although there’s only one season online, Digital Spy reports that Netflix have confirmed a second season. Rejoice, TV fans. — Aoife Hanna