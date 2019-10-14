The Umbrella Academy is the X Men x Miss Peregrine’s Home For Extraordinary Children mash up that you never knew you needed in your life. This show has it all: action, mystery, crush worthy stars, and some of the most gorgeous sets and scenes you’re likely to see. And set decorator Jim Lambie describes the look as “retrofuturistic,” which is potentially the best description ever.

It’s the tale of seven gifted children, all mysteriously born at precisely the same time, who were adopted by an eccentric billionaire. They become a troop of superhero-esque characters who end up with completely separate lives when they grow up. After the death of their strange adoptive father, they are thrust back together. With a whole heap of drama coming alongside this particular reunion.

This show so clearly big budget and entertaining from start to finish. Ideal for fans in need of a bit of escapism. — Aoife Hanna

Watch on Netflix