Pair the thrill of an endlessly debatable YA love triangle with the frenzy for ice-rink romances fueled by Heated Rivalry, and you’ll understand the buzz surrounding Netflix’s Finding Her Edge. The new series, based on the book by Jennifer Iacopelli, follows an Olympics-bound figure skater as she navigates a love triangle between her former flame and current ice-dance partner, whom she’s pretending to date for sponsorship opportunities.

Amidst the discourse about whether Adriana chooses Freddie or Brayden (more on that below), fans are also picking up on unscripted details — including a handful of apparent mistakes in the icy drama.

A Frozen Faux Pas

In the days following Finding Her Edge’s Jan. 22 release, several fans took to TikTok to point out production errors that made it to the final cut, including a boom mic that appears above Adriana’s head about 25 minutes into the first episode.

As of writing, the errant mic shot seems to have been removed, but in the comments section, viewers convened to point out other oopsies. “THE SKATING DOUBLESSSS WERE SO OBVIOUS IT MADE ME CRY,” one user wrote, referring to the skating sequences where trained ice-dancers stood in for the cast.

A fan on Reddit noticed the same, writing, “I thought the transition between the actual skaters and the actors [they’re] doubling for was particularly rough on this show — the camera angles don’t hide their faces well and the shots often go in too close so that you can very obviously tell it’s a double.” The full list of doubles can be found in the Finding Her Edge credits.

Netflix

Even professional critics took note. Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the show’s “hilariously obvious use of body doubles only adds to the sense that we’re meant to be half-watching on an iPhone while waiting for soup to come to a boil.”

Beyond The Blunders

While production errors are reliable fodder for online discussion, it’s who Adriana chooses in Finding Her Edge that’s really stirring controversy. Spoilers ahead.

By the end of Season 1, Adriana reunites with her former partner, Freddie — much to the chagrin of Brayden fans, who saw potential in the bad boy whose fake dating arrangement led to very real feelings.

But as Iacopelli recently told HELLO! about her book (which ends with the same choice), she indeed set out to write a decision you wouldn’t see coming. “I wanted to challenge myself because I love a love triangle, but I don’t love it when it's super obvious who she should choose, or when it is 100% telegraphed,” she said.