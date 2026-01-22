Between Heated Rivalry and the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, ice sports are having a moment. And on Jan. 22, another frosty obsession enters the chat.

Based on Jennifer Iacopelli’s 2022 novel of the same name, Finding Her Edge follows teen figure skater Adriana as she juggles her Olympic dreams with family pressure and a twisty love triangle. As Iacopelli recently told HELLO! of the new Netflix series, it does have a few things in common with its fellow rink romance, Heated Rivalry — like its ice-sports backdrop and Canadian talent, including the actor Aidan Shaw, who appears in both series.

The collision of young love and high-profile competition also plays a role in both shows. “Our yearning manifests differently when the yearning becomes too much — we are a family show — but it is genuine teenage yearning that I adore, the way you see it in The Summer I Turn Pretty, or All the Boys,” Iacopelli explained.

Here’s a peek at the plot summary and book ending of Finding Her Edge.

This One’s For Fake-Dating Tropers

Adriana is part of the Russos, aka the so-called “First Family of Figure Skating.” There’s even a reality show being filmed about the brood and their family-owned ice rink. However, to keep up appearances, Adriana’s widower dad has incurred lots of debt.

To help her family’s financial predicament, Adriana decides to capitalize on the publicity by pretending to date her ice-dance partner, Brayden, for sponsorship opportunities — even though he’s a “f*ckboy” who used to date her sister, Elisa, a fellow Olympic hopeful.

Netflix

At the same time, Adriana struggles with her returning feelings for Freddie, her former partner and first crush whom she parted ways with after experiencing a growth spurt that made her worry about their competitive prospects.

Romantic Rivals

Ultimately, Adriana and Freddie bond during a trip to Paris for the Junior World Championships and realize they still have love for each other. Adriana ends her fake relationship with Brayden (who caught real feelings) and officially reunites with Freddie.

Adriana and Brayden win in Paris and remain skating partners, which means Adriana and Freddie (who skates with a mutual friend, Riley) are opponents who happen to love each other.

In an epilogue set four years later in Milan, Freddie and Riley take home gold while Adriana and Brayden win silver. But Adriana perfectly tees up a continued competitive streak, telling Freddie: “Next one’s mine.”