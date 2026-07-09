Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s 2023 beach read, The Five-Star Weekend is now streaming — just in time for a dreamy and drama-filled summer marathon. The Peacock series stars Jennifer Garner as Hollis Shaw, an influencer who assembles friends for a fateful stay at her Nantucket home in the wake of her husband’s death.

Think of it as a mix of the gorgeous setting of The Perfect Couple — the Netflix series based on another Hilderbrand novel — and the storyline of The White Lotus Season 3 besties, who work through tiffs and long-standing tension during a rocky but ultimately healing getaway.

Want a quick plot summary and a peek at the book ending of The Five-Star Weekend as you watch along? Hilderbrand’s novel begins by introducing Hollis’ idyllic life and career. Born on Nantucket, she runs a successful blog, Hungry with Hollis, and lives in the Boston area with her husband, Matthew, and college-aged daughter, Caroline.

Reeling after Matthew dies in a car accident, Hollis is inspired by a social media post to invite friends from each phase of her life — the stars in her five-star weekend — to stay with her on Nantucket, which Caroline will (reluctantly) film. Throughout the trip, each of the women deals with her own personal crisis. Childhood bestie Tatum is awaiting the results of a breast biopsy. College roommate Dru-Ann, now a prominent sports agent, weathers a very public scandal with a client. The marriage of mom friend Brooke is falling apart. And Hungry with Hollis commenter-turned-online pen pal Gigi had been having an affair with Matthew before he died, unbeknownst to his widow.

Greg Gayne/Peacock

Gigi didn’t know that Matthew was married. But once he admitted it, she looked Hollis up and befriended her online. While Hollis is hurt to learn Gigi’s secret toward the end of the weekend, she is heartened to know that in Matthew and Gigi’s final phone call — which took place shortly before his accident — he had resolved to make things work with his wife.

While on Nantucket, Hollis rekindles an old spark with her high-school sweetheart, Jack. Brooke comes out as gay, and ultimately starts dating a member of her book club. Dru-Ann is un-canceled, and Tatum’s biopsy turns out to be negative. A year later, the women and their partners reunite for a trip to Italy — minus Gigi, who Hollis still supports from afar and is actually the pilot of their flight home.