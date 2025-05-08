Fifty years after Judy Blume published Forever..., the renowned author’s coming-of-age romance is getting a modern adaptation.

“All the questions we have to sort through — the first time you have sex, your first kiss, the first time you say ‘I love you’ — it resonated then, and it resonates now,” creator Mara Brock Akil told Netflix of reimagining Blume’s 1975 novel for the streamer.

The original book follows a teenage girl, Katherine, who navigates first love during her senior year of high school. Its candid depictions of her exploring her sexuality with boyfriend Michael led to Forever becoming one of the most frequently challenged books in recent history, per the American Library Association.

Despite the attempts to ban Forever, the book’s themes of young love and self-discovery are still incredibly relatable 50 years later. As you tune into the new series on May 8, here’s the novel’s plot summary — plus, what happens in the original Forever book ending.

High School Sweethearts

Blume’s central pair, Katherine and Michael (reimagined as Keisha and Justin in the Netflix series), meet at a New Year’s party and soon begin dating.

As their physical relationship progresses, with a few awkward encounters — there are no picture-perfect first times here — they start to plan a future together, even shifting their college plans for each other. Katherine’s parents try to be supportive, but aren’t thrilled about how serious the relationship has become in such a short amount of time.

Elizabeth Morris/Netflix

Meanwhile, Katherine and Michael’s friends, Erica and Artie, begin seeing each other. However, Artie questions his sexuality and has a mental health crisis that results in him entering a psychiatric facility. The event has a sobering effect on the group as they prepare for graduation.

Forever... Or Not?

After graduation, Katherine and Michael decamp to summer jobs in different states. At first, she is devastated to spend time away from Michael. But while she’s teaching tennis in New Hampshire, she develops an attraction to fellow instructor Theo.

Katherine admits her torn feelings to Michael when he comes for a visit. He angrily breaks things off, and says he’s been unfaithful while in North Carolina — though it’s not clear if he is being honest or simply spiteful.

While Katherine doesn’t regret the relationship, she decides she’s “not ready for forever” just yet. The novel ends with Theo calling, suggesting that Katherine is, indeed, moving on and figuring out what’s right for her.