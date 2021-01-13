14 Fran Lebowitz Quotes That Will Change Your Perspective On Life

TV & Movies
The author is the subject of Netflix's docuseries, Pretend It's a City.
She exploded onto the literary scene with 1978's Metropolitan Life. Now, acerbic wit Fran Lebowitz is sure to pick up a new generation of fans with Pretend It's a City: a new Netflix series in which she discusses her life and times in roundtable discussions with Martin Scorsese.
"I cannot stop for one second, or stand in front of a place smoking a cigarette, without 10 people instantly asking me directions. And I'm really surprised by this, because I always think, Really? Do I look welcoming to you?"
— Pretend It's a City, episode 1