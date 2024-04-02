A few weeks after Lindsay Lohan teased a Freaky Friday 2 is in the works, the first potential plot details of the long-awaited sequel have been revealed.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on March 29 that director Nisha Ganatra (Late Night) will oversee the follow-up to 2003’s Freaky Friday, which stars Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as the mother and daughter duo, Anna and Tess Coleman, whose bodies are switched by a Chinese fortune cookie.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the Freaky Friday sequel would see Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis) switch bodies again, but this time with two teenage girls — one of whom is Anna’s 14-year-old daughter, Harper.

On her Instagram Stories, the sequel’s director Ganatra shared a casting call for the character of Harper, describing her as a “tomboy with a sharp sense of humor” who is “in a bit of a mood these days because her longtime single mom is set to marry British restaurateur Eric Davis.”

As revealed in Ganatra’s casting call, the character of Eric also has a teenage daughter, Lily, who doesn’t “see eye to eye” with her soon-to-be step-sister.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunite on Instagram. jamieleecurtis/Instagram

In an unofficial audition script obtained by Entertainment Weekly, further plot details reveal that teenagers Harper and Lily will channel original Freaky Friday characters, Anna and Tess, and Harper will “use her intelligence” to prevent her mother (Lohan) from marrying the London-based Eric.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in May 2023 that Freaky Friday 2 was in development, but Curtis and Lohan had already expressed interest in a sequel and even offered some script suggestions.

During a 2022 appearance on The View, Curtis said she’d want to play an “old grandma who switches bodies” with Lohan. “I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady,” she added.

Freaky Friday Script Update

Meanwhile, original Freaky Friday producer Andrew Gunn gave a sequel update in September 2023, revealing that the follow-up will feature the fictional band Pink Slip that Lohan’s character fronted alongside friends Maddie (Christina Vidal) and Peg (Haley Hudson).

“We got a draft of a script for the sequel right before the writers’ strike, and it was really good,” Gunn told Cosmopolitan at the time. “A writer came up with the most brilliant idea. It uses music and the band in a great way.”