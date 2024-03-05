Lindsay Lohan just confirmed what Freaky Friday fans have long been waiting for: a sequel to the 2003 comedy is finally in the works.

Lohan was asked about a potential second movie during a March 4 appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, and revealed that “it’s happening.” While she didn’t “want to say too much” about the forthcoming film, the actor teased that she and her Freaky Friday co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, are “excited” about the project.

Lohan also recently revealed to People that a new film is “in the process” of being made, adding that she is “excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.” The actor continued, “We talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this.”

Based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel of the same name, 2003’s Freaky Friday stars Curtis and Lohan as the mother and daughter duo, Anna and Tess, whose bodies are switched by a Chinese fortune cookie.

Freaky Friday stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During a 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lohan revealed to the titular host that Curtis had previously spoken of a possible Freaky Friday sequel.

“I was on set filming at the time, and Jamie Lee Curtis writes… and you just get excited and distracted immediately,” she recalled. “So, I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, ‘I’m on set, I have to focus.’ Then she said Freaky Friday 2, and I got more excited.”

Lohan & Curtis Want A Freaky Friday 2

More recently, the co-stars said they were “both open” to a sequel during a joint interview with the New York Times in 2023. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” Lohan told the outlet.

While details surrounding the film’s full cast and plot remain under wraps, Variety reported in May 2023 that screenwriter Elyse Hollander is on board to pen the script for a Freaky Friday sequel.