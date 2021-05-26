TV & Movies

These Then Vs. Now Photos Of The Friends Cast Are An Emotional Rollercoaster

Here’s how the iconic stars stuck together over the years.

385848 01: Cast members of NBC's comedy series "Friends." Pictured: David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television)
Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
By Shannon Barbour and Grace Wehniainen

Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Twenty-seven years after Friends first premiered, the original cast, guest stars, and famous friends are coming together to celebrate the show’s iconic run and impact on pop culture. As we await the reunion on May 27, here’s how much has changed for the stars since those humble beginnings.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

While promoting Ace Ventura in early 1994 (months before Friends), Courteney Cox revealed her plans for that pivotal year to reporter Jimmy Carter. “I’m gonna try to stay a little bit more focused and try to be a little more ambitious ... I’m gonna find that endzone this year.”

