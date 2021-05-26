These Then Vs. Now Photos Of The Friends Cast Are An Emotional Rollercoaster

TV & Movies
Here’s how the iconic stars stuck together over the years.
Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Twenty-seven years after Friends first premiered, the original cast, guest stars, and famous friends are coming together to celebrate the show’s iconic run and impact on pop culture. As we await the reunion on May 27, here’s how much has changed for the stars since those humble beginnings.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
While promoting Ace Ventura in early 1994 (months before Friends), Courteney Cox revealed her plans for that pivotal year to reporter Jimmy Carter. “I’m gonna try to stay a little bit more focused and try to be a little more ambitious ... I’m gonna find that endzone this year.”