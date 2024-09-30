With the show’s 30th anniversary fresh on the minds of Friends fans, many have been revisiting the classic sitcom — and one of Rachel Green’s (Jennifer Aniston) most memorable outfits recently led to an online debate.

To celebrate the show’s 30-year milestone, the streaming service Max shared two stills on Instagram, one in HD and one in 4K, of Rachel’s light green dress in the classic episode “The One Where No One’s Ready.”

In the 1996 episode, Ross (David Schwimmer) frantically attempts to get the group ready for a black-tie work function, but is held up by a series of mishaps.

Max’s 4K still shows the dress in a light, baby blue color, sparking discussions on Instagram about the actual color of Rachel’s garment. “So her dress was blue all along!” one fan posted in the comment section. “The dress is not blue,” another chimed in. “The color has been changed with the 4K remaster.”

On Sept. 25, Aniston settled the fan confusion, resharing the post to her Instagram Stories with the comment, “For the record, the dress was mint green.”

While many are fond of the show’s 4K revamp, others believe the color of Rachel’s dress is “proof that not everything has to be 4K.” Another fan wrote, “HD is how they intended the series to look. I think recoloring ruins the warm tones of the original.”

Jennifer Aniston on Friends. 'Friends'/Warner Bros./@streamonmax/Instagram

Friends aired for ten seasons between 1994 and 2004 and follows the lives of six pals living in New York City. Along with Aniston and Schwimmer, the beloved sitcom also starred Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and the late Matthew Perry, who died aged 54 in October 2023.

Friends Game Show

To mark the sitcom’s landmark 30th anniversary, Max recently announced a brand new trivia game show based on all things Friends.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the four-episode competition show, titled Fast Friends, will be filmed on the sitcom’s real sets based at The Friends Experience in New York City.

“From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will relive their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games,” an official synopsis reads.

While the game show is currently in the works, a release date is yet to be announced.