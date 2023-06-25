Set in a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter, FROM is like a “house of mirrors of horror,” as director and executive producer Jack Bender described the MGM+ sci-fi horror series. As the residents struggle to unravel the mystery — all while dodging the terrifying forest creatures that come out at night — the Season 2 finale builds to a climactic ending. Though MGM+ (formerly Epix) has yet to renew FROM, Bender revealed to Tell-Tale TV that that’s exactly where the show will pick up in Season 3.

“It does get worse; It’s like quicksand,” he teased at June’s ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas. Actor Harold Perrineau, who stars as Boyd Stevens, added, “You think that, you know, they know something now, that you can kill the monsters, and you think they’d be happy about it. Unfortunately, it just keeps getting worse.”

But fans will have to wait to find out what happens next: FROM Season 3 is on pause amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. “There’s no way to get on the ship without them, and I wouldn’t want to be on the show without our writers,” Perrineau said. Bender, for his part, revealed that “the first few scripts were written when the strike happened,” but they “didn’t have enough ready to go” that he felt they “could start and not have to stop.”

MGM+

In the meantime, here’s everything else to know about FROM Season 3 so far.

The FROM Season 3 Cast

Though casting announcements remain forthcoming, joining Perrineau in the FROM Season 2 cast were: Eion Bailey (Jim Matthews), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Tabitha Matthews), Hannah Cheramy (Julie Matthews), Simon Webster (Ethan Matthews), Ricky He (Kenny Liu), Chloe Van Landschoot (Kristi Miller), Shaun Majumder (Father Khatri), Corteon Moore (Ellis Stevens), Pegah Ghafoori (Fatima Hassan), David Alpay (Jade Herrera), Elizabeth Saunders (Donna), Elizabeth Moy (Tian-Chen Liu), and Avery Konrad (Sara Myers).

Perrineau shared in a June 2023 Casting Networks interview why he had some hesitation about signing on to play Boyd, the self-appointed sheriff and de facto mayor of the Township. “I am not a big horror person. There are just a lot of really terrible things that go on in the world — I’m not entertained by sitting around watching horrible things happen on screen. So, I was like, ‘I don’t really want to do it,’” the Lost alum recalled. “Then each script gets better and better and better. So it felt like I made the right choice. And even though it’s horror, it feels a little bit more like a suspense thriller and character study. Though, for you horror fans, it is really scary.”

The FROM Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

Local news outlets in Halifax, Nova Scotia reported in April that Season 3 was slated to begin filming “in the coming weeks.” However, Bender confirmed that they are “waiting to resume” even if it’s “cold as hell” when they return to Halifax. Season 2 previously began filming in the Canadian province in August 2022, ahead of an April 2023 premiere. While there’s no indication when Season 3 production might kick off, a mid-to-late 2024 return is still within the realm of possibility.

This post will be updated as more FROM Season 3 details become available.