Before Yellowjackets wrapped Season 2, Sophie Thatcher (aka teen Natalie) warned that the finale was going to be a lot. “You can’t really prepare. It’s going to knock you out,” she teased. “I called my mom right after and was freaking out. I think we all were.” Because Showtime already renewed Yellowjackets for Season 3 in December 2022, viewers at least know they’ll get more answers — eventually.

Though the network said in a statement at the time that it “wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking Season 3,” fans will now have more time to digest everything that went down. Amid Hollywood’s ongoing writers strike on May 2, series co-creator Ashley Lyle tweeted, “Well, we had exactly one day in the [Yellowjackets] S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the [Writers Guild of America] gets a fair deal.”

As the creative team awaits a resolution, here’s everything to know about Yellowjackets Season 3.

The Yellowjackets Season 3 Cast

Showtime has yet to make any new casting announcements, so you can expect that anyone who survived Season 2 will likely return for the next installment. In addition to Thatcher, Season 2’s ensemble included: Melanie Lynskey (adult Shauna), Juliette Lewis (adult Natalie), Christina Ricci (adult Misty), Tawny Cypress (adult Taissa), Simone Kessell (adult Lottie), Lauren Ambrose (adult Van), Sophie Nélisse (teen Shauna), Jasmin Savoy Brown (teen Taissa), Samantha Hanratty (teen Misty), Courtney Eaton (teen Lottie), Liv Hewson (teen Van), Kevin Alves (teen Travis), Steven Krueger (Coach Ben), Warren Kole (Jeff), Callie (Sarah Desjardins), and Elijah Wood (Walter).

Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

The Yellowjackets Season 3 Plot

Given that the writers had just started writing the new season when the WGA strike began, the plot also remains up in the air. However, Cypress previously hinted that fans can look forward to a deeper dive into Taissa and her encounters with the “man with no eyes. “You’re going to have to wait at least until Season 3 to get some real answers on what’s going on with her,” she explained to TVLine in April. “But yeah. The man with no eyes, he’s a mystery to all of us at this point.”

Now that fan theories about the Queen of Hearts card have been confirmed, expect the team’s cannibalistic survival method to play a larger role, too. In March, Lyle assured The Hollywood Reporter that the creative team would not cross certain lines. “Tony Soprano is an absolute monster — but, because he’s so well drawn, you understand him,” she said. “That’s what we’re aiming for. We have conversations about what could be too far, but it’s less about likability for the characters and more about the type of story. We never want to be shocking and salacious for the sheer joy of it.”

Yellowjackets Season 3 Theories

As fans await more Yellowjackets episodes, several Redditors have already come up with some Season 3 theories, including that Misty’s so-called citizen detective pal, Walter, might be related to Adam and even emerge as a Season 3 antagonist while taking down his killer, i.e. Shauna. “Misty just told on herself even more and might be how the group gets caught. It WOULD make Elijah a big-bad because he becomes an imminent threat to the group,” one user wrote. On the same topic, another theory predicts that survivor Shauna will let Callie take the fall for Adam’s murder, since she wouldn’t be tried as an adult. “They’re getting buddy-buddy now that Callie is all in on Team Murder Cover-Up, but I feel like that’s a misdirection,” another Redditor added.

The Yellowjackets Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

As of publication, the WGA strike remained ongoing, and so it’s unclear when the writers will be able to get back to work. That said, Yellowjackets reportedly takes about six months to film, making a 2024 release still within the realm of possibility, pending a union resolution.

This post will be updated as more Yellowjackets Season 3 details become available.