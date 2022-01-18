This Too Hot To Handle Contestant Has A Major Justin Bieber Crush

The hotly-anticipated third season of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is upon us, and the steamy reality TV dating series will again follow a group of singletons as they strive to resist temptation for a chance to take home the show’s biggest-ever cash prize. The sizzling line-up of the show’s third outing has also recently been unveiled, and it includes Australia’s Georgia Hassarati. If you’d like to learn more about the Too Hot To Handle contestant, you’ve come to the right place.

What Is Georgia’s Job?

26-year-old Georgia Hassarat resides in Brisbane, Australia, and is a student midwife.

Georgia’s Instagram

Georgia’s Instagram followers (which add up to an impressive 71,000 at the time of writing) can expect to enjoy snapshots of the Too Hot To Handle star’s seemingly-glamorous every day life down under, which includes poolside selfies, adorable childhood throwbacks, and several appearances from her adorable pooch, Sponge.

What Else Is There To Know About Georgia?

Georgia is described as a “happy go lucky Ozzie” who is enjoying the single life. She also refers to herself as a serial “ghoster” who loves a bad boy, but gets bored very easily. As for Georgia’s interests, the reality star has a love of travelling the globe and has a major crush on Justin Beiber.

During her time on the Netflix hit, Georgia hopes to find a blonde, toned and tattooed man. However, any wannabe bad boys in the Too Hot to Handle retreat should be wary of this heartbreaker.

As mentioned, Georgia will join nine other singletons on the lookout for love in the third season of the Netflix reality dating hit. Throughout the series, the show’s resident virtual assistant Lana will again oversee this season’s batch of hopefuls to ensure they stick to the rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections — and keep the prize money as high as possible.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 arrives on Netflix on January 19.