Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle has a pretty gimmicky premise: a group of gorgeous singles are sent off to stay in an equally gorgeous beach villa, where they’re not allowed to partake in any sexual or intimate activity. If any of them break the rules, their communal prize money of $100,000 will deplete — and continue to drain with each instance of rule breaking.

Following its premiere in April 2020, the show was critically panned (Season 1 holds a 37% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes), but the bonkers setup was enough to get people to tune in. Quite a lot of people, in fact. According to Business Insider, Too Hot to Handle become one of the 10 most-viewed shows in Netflix’s history, and the streaming service renewed it for two more seasons in January 2021. In order to fool potential contestants, the working titles for Seasons 2 and 3 were inconspicuously named “Parties in Paradise.” Only after the cast arrives at the villa will they learn what they’re really in for.

Season 2 debuted on June 23, but here’s what we know about Season 3 so far.

The Too Hot to Handle Season 3 Premiere Date

Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s VP of unscripted and documentary series, told Variety in January that Season 3 had already begun filming, which means that production has certainly wrapped by now. No official release date has been set, but Netflix confirmed on Aug. 24 that the season will premiere in winter 2022, which means there are only a few months left until we return to the villa for another round of no kissing, no heavy petting, no self-gratification, and no sex.

The Too Hot to Handle Season 3 Cast

The Season 3 cast hasn’t been announced, and likely won’t be for some time: the Season 2 cast wasn’t revealed until about a week ahead of the premiere. Still, you can bet that the contestants will be just as unruly and debaucherous as in Seasons 1 and 2. There are also a few returning figures you can expect to see: Lana, the sentient, colorful, and robotic cone who penalizes the cast when they break rules and pushes them to grow as people; and Desiree Burch, who narrates the show and dishes out cheeky commentary.

The Too Hot to Handle Season 3 Filming Location

Season 1 was filmed at the Casa Tau resort in Punta Mita, Mexico, while Season 2 was filmed at the Turtle Tail Estate on the Providenciales island of Turks and Caicos. Season 3 will assuredly be in an equally tropical location.

The Too Hot to Handle Season 3 Trailer

A Season 3 trailer has yet to be released, but this post will be updated as more details become available.