10 GBBO-Themed Gifts For The Star Baker In Your Life

Back in 2010, a little known culinary competition known as The Great British Bake Off hit the airwaves for the very first time, and the search for Britain's most promising baking star was underway. Eleven seasons, millions of viewers, and a handful of soggy bottoms later, the series has since morphed into a television phenomenon that not even the most ardent baking enthusiast could've anticipated. And if that special someone in your life has an ever-lasting appetite for the hit Channel 4 show, here are 10 great gifts for Great British Bake Off lovers to snap up just in time for Christmas.

If you're scratching your head wondering what to add to your online basket this year, worry no more. Because a scrumptious selection of products ranging from novelty mugs to classic kitchen machinery, face masks, official Bake Off subscription boxes, and much, much more can be found online — all of which make for the perfect gift for any Great British Bake Off superfan.

So, to help guide you in your quest to discover the ultimate baking-inspired pressie, I've compiled a list of some of the greatest options currently out there. And all you have to do is hit purchase. Happy scrolling.