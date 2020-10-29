Applications For The Great British Bake Off 2021 Are Already Open

Let's face it, we all had time to practice our baking skills this year. From banana bread to cook to at-home versions of our favourite take-away places, kitchens across Britain have been heating up in 2020. And if you discovered you have a serious talent for baking during lockdown then you may be wondering how to apply for The Great British Bake Off 2021. Lucky for you – applications are already open.

The Great British Bake Off has its own dedicated website where baking hopefuls can out in their bid to be in the tent, and it's already accepting applications for the twelfth series.

If the online thing isn't right for you, there are other options. As the website states, "If you cannot apply online and would like an application form posted to you or require assistance, please email applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk or call 0207 067 4837 stating your full name, full address (including postcode) and telephone number."

You better move quick, however, as the deadline for getting your application in is Dec. 6, 2020.

Future Nadiya Husseins or Candice Browns must be aged 16 or above on 1st January 2021 to enter. Season 12 of the beloved program will fall between April and August 2021, so it's important for you to clear out your calendar.

GBBO is currently in its eleventh season despite, which has come with major adjustments due to the pandemic. The team, consisting of 120, had to live in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks. And it's not out of the realms of possibility that 2021 will have exactly the same set up. But fingers crossed next year's contestants will get to showcase their creations more freely.

Contributions from L'Oréal Blackett.