Gigi Hadid is entering the entertainment world with help from a special someone. In a new Vogue cover story with friend and fellow model Kendall Jenner, published on Sept. 8, Hadid subtly acknowledged that her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, has influenced her “creative ambitions,” like acting. In fact, she even auditioned for a highly anticipated film.

Speaking to Jenner, Hadid revealed that she tried out for Disney’s live-action adaptation of Tangled, even taking singing lessons during fashion month to prepare for her audition as Rapunzel. “What do we do in this job anymore that scares us?” she asked Jenner.

While the remake was reportedly paused in April, Hadid indicated that she didn’t land the part. However, she has no regrets about the experience.

“I was really proud of my scene,” she says. “The singing… I knew they were going to go with a real singer, but I’ll show you my audition scene later.” Jenner was thrilled to be one of the few to watch this footage. “I’m stoked,” she replied. “I need to see.”

How Bradley Inspired Gigi’s New Venture

In March, Hadid opened up about her relationship with Cooper for the first time in a separate interview with Vogue, revealing that he inspired her foray into acting by rekindling her childhood love of musical theater.

“He has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life,” she stated, admitting that doing theater would be “like a dream” to her. “That’s scary to say to you.” However, she has set goals for her acting ventures and won’t settle for less. “I don’t just want to go act in TV and movies as, like, the boring girlfriend,” she said.

She went on to praise Cooper’s film work, which has earned him 12 Oscar nominations to date, and shared how he has motivated her to pursue her own dreams. “I respect him so much as a creative,” she said. “For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”