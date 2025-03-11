Gigi Hadid is getting candid about her much-speculated love life. In a new Vogue cover story, published on March 11, the 29-year-old model made rare comments about her relationship with Bradley Cooper, opening up about their romance for the first time.

During the interview, Hadid casually called Cooper by his first name, revealing that he helped her rediscover her childhood love for musical theater. “He has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life,” she stated, even admitting that doing theater would be “like a dream” to her. “That’s scary to say to you.”

She described her relationship with Cooper as “very romantic and happy,” but said she wanted to keep some aspects of their romance private. “It’s just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason,” she said. She did state that they individually worked on themselves to bring their best selves to a partnership.

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” she explained. “Then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.”

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

She also praised the 50-year-old actor’s work and support. “I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief,” she said. “For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”

How Gigi & Bradley Met

Hadid told Vogue that she met Cooper at “backyard birthday party” for the child of one of their mutual friends. The setting provided an unexpected private encounter for Hadid, who had become skeptical of dating in the public eye.

“You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating, and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard,” she explained. “Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid and Cooper were first linked in October 2023 when they were seen having dinner together. She first commented on Cooper at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, telling Entertainment Tonight that he was “watching from home on dad duty, but so supportive.”

Cooper shares 7-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, while Hadid co-parents her 4-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.