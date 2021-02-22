Gigi Hadid Just Shared The Cutest Photos Of Baby Khai

While her daughter was taking a nap on Sunday, Gigi Hadid shared new photos of baby Khai, posting sweet memories from her pregnancy and the early days of motherhood on her Instagram Story. While she didn't share any photos of her baby's face, Hadid offered fans a unique glimpse into their life together.

In Sept. of 2020, Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child, with the couple announcing the birth on social media. Malik posted the birth announcement on Twitter, sharing a photo holding his newborn's hand. "Our girl is here, healthy & beautiful," the former-One Direction singer wrote. He added: "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding." On Instagram, Hadid also shared the baby news as well, posting another black-and-white photo of her daughter's hand and writing: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world."

Hadid, who chose to keep her pregnancy largely private, shared a few memories on her Instagram Story with fans over the weekend. The model informed fans that she would post photos from any date requested, including moments from her pregnancy journey and life at home with the baby.

The model notably shared a few never-before-seen baby photos and it seems her daughter will follow in her fashionable footsteps. One picture showed Khai in a brown onesie with a little pocket. The new mom had captioned the picture with the adoring face emoji.

Khai also apparently has a wardrobe all set for her first winter, including a pink snowsuit with her name embroidered on it. Hadid wrote that the outfit was "one of my favorite baby gifts from my @tommyhilfiger family."

Hadid also shared a few snippets from before Khai was born, showing Malik making dinner for them both. She wrote: "ribz - a big pregnancy craving."

The model also apparently converted half her office into Khai's playroom and she offered a peek into the redecoration process, sharing when she was choosing a paint color. She also showed a picture of the final result, which was a pink-painted room with a tent, a mountain of stuffed animals, and even a tiny ball pit.

While Khai eventually woke up from her nap and Hadid ended the trip down memory lane, it seems the model is loving life with her new daughter.