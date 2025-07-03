Gird your loins: Miranda Priestly is back. Last July, Puck News first reported that a sequel to the 2005 film The Devil Wears Prada was in the works, centering around today’s “challenges facing print media,” with Meryl Streep reprising her iconic role inspired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. However, details about the potential sequel were kept tight... until now.

On June 30, Disney’s 20th Century Studios announced that The Devil Wears Prada 2 was officially in production, sharing a teaser video on Instagram filled with the first film’s most memorable quotes. While the studio didn’t reveal anything else, more details have emerged about the sequel’s plot and which cast members will be returning over 20 years later.

The Devil Wears Prada was based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling book, which fictionalized the author’s time as Wintour’s assistant at Vogue, and focused on Anne Hathaway’s character Andrea “Andy” Sachs, a journalist who unexpectedly enters the world of high-fashion publishing by becoming Miranda’s assistant.

The film was an immediate success, grossing over $326 million worldwide, earning two Oscar nominations (including a Best Actress nod for Streep), and spawning a West End stage musical adaptation that currently stars Vanessa Williams. Now, viewers will get an update on Miranda and the Runway staff. Read on for everything you need to know about The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

As previously reported, Streep will return as Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, while Emily Blunt will reprise her role as her high-strung assistant Emily. It is now confirmed that Hathaway will return as Miranda’s former assistant, Andy, and Stanley Tucci will step into the shoes of Runway art director Nigel once again.

Kenneth Branagh will be joining the cast as Miranda’s current husband, whose name is not yet known. Other new additions are being kept under wraps for now.

One actor who will not be returning is Adrian Grenier, who played Andy’s boyfriend, Nate, in the first film. Over the years, many fans have argued that Nate is the film’s true villain — not Miranda — as he didn’t support Andy’s ambitions. (Even Grenier partially agrees.) The couple reconciles at the end of the film, but many fans will be thrilled to learn that Nate is no longer in the picture.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Plot

According to Variety, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will see Miranda nearing the end of her career amid a decline in print magazine sales. In an embarrassing twist, she must grovel to her former assistant, Emily, who now works as an executive at a luxury fashion conglomerate, in order to earn their advertising dollars.

Aside from the main plot, additional details about Andy and Nigel and how they factor into the story are being kept under wraps.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Release Date

While no official release date has been announced, reports indicate that the movie is eyeing a premiere in theaters on May 1, 2026. This is just three days before the 2026 Met Gala, which would be very clever timing for the sequel.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.