Gigi Hadid's Comment About Her Daughter's Burps Will Make You LOL

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter was born a couple of months ago and we already know so much about her — and her digestive system. On Sunday, the supermodel shared the baby's first selfie on her Instagram Story, which featured the newborn in gray jeans and gold socks, snuggling with her mom on the couch. And although we didn't ask, we also got an update on the baby's belches. "She burps sunshine," Hadid wrote alongside winking and smiley face emojis.

In September, Hadid welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik and shared the news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of their daughter's hand. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," she wrote. "So in love." Malik shared the photo to his own account, writing, "to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding." The "Dusk Till Dawn" singer added that he was "grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."

Hadid's new selfie with the baby marks one of the first glimpses fans have gotten of the couple's new addition. On Halloween, the pair shared their first family photo, posing in costume for the model's Instagram Story. The baby was dressed as the Hulk but had her face covered by a Marvel emoji to protect her privacy.

While fans may have to wait a while longer for a photo of the baby's face, Hadid has posted several parenting updates since giving birth. In October, the model shared photos of a date night with Malik on her Instagram Story, which showed them cooking a meal together and enjoying some alone time. "Mom & dad's first date night," Hadid wrote before adding that her mom was babysitting. "She's in the other room w Oma but miss her sm lol."

Malik and Hadid first revealed they were expecting a baby in April, when the model confirmed the news during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Obviously we wish we could've announced it on our own terms," she told the host about the pregnancy rumors that were floating around following her 25th birthday celebration. "But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."