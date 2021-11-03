Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Talking About Custody Arrangements After Her Split From Zayn

Less than one week after the news of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s split circulated online, the model is reportedly thinking about developing a custody arrangement for their one-year-old daughter Khai. “Gigi met with her lawyers last week. She also met with new lawyers to start helping with custody issues,” a source told Us Weekly. “There will be conversations about custody.” Bustle has reached out to Gigi’s rep for comment and will update this story accordingly.

According to the magazine’s insider, the model knows that the former One Direction star “will always have to be a part of her life.” But still, she finds the recent reports about the singer’s alleged altercation with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, to be “distressing.” The news of the altercation emerged shortly before the news of Zayn and Gigi’s breakup on Oct. 28, courtesy of TMZ. Per the report, the 28-year-old pop star allegedly “struck” the Bravo star while they were arguing last month.

TMZ claimed that Yolanda was “seriously considering” pressing charges against the “Dusk Till Dawn” crooner. Zayn, for his part, “adamantly denied” the allegations in a statement issued to the outlet. “For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details,” his statement read. “I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.” On Twitter, Malik shared a longer statement that provided some more vague details about what exactly occurred.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” the pop star wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.” He went on to say that he would “not contest claims” about the reported altercation, which allegedly took place when “a family member” entered their home while Gigi, 26, was away.

“This was and still should be a private matter,” Zayn continued, adding later that he wants to successfully “co-parent” Khai, which was made more difficult when this story was “leaked” to the press. “I am hopeful though for the healing of all involved with the harsh words shared,” he continued. “And more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.” Yolanda has not addressed the situation publicly, but a rep for Gigi told People that the model is “solely focused on the best for Khai.”

Later that day, People reported that “multiple sources” confirmed Gigi and Zayn’s split. “They are not together right now,” a family friend reportedly told the publication. “They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”