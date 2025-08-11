If you’re reading this, you probably just watched The Gilded Age Season 3 finale and have some questions. After all, the season ends on a concerning cliffhanger for the show’s most beloved couple.

While the Aug. 10 finale saw several relationships overcome obstacles (Larry and Marian patched things up, and Peggy and William got engaged), it left George and Bertha Russell up in the air. Surviving a murder attempt seemed to put George’s mounting disapproval of Bertha’s behavior — namely, marrying Gladys off to the duke — in sharp relief. “I don’t blame you for being ruthless. I admire it. It’s what we share,” he said in the final moments of Season 3. “But I’m ruthless in business — not with the people I love.”

So, what will next season have in store for the fan-favorite pair? Here’s everything to know about The Gilded Age Season 4, including plot possibilities, release date speculation, and more.

The Gilded Age Season 4 Release Date Clues

Despite the cliffhanger, this much is certain: The Gilded Age will return for Season 4. (Not every glamorous New York City show was so lucky this summer. RIP, And Just Like That...)

While it’s a bit early for an official release date, last season’s production timeline could give fans an idea of when to expect Season 4. The third season’s renewal was announced in December 2023 — days after the second season finale — and the latest entry ultimately premiered about 18 months later, in June 2025.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

If Season 4 follows a similar trajectory, it could premiere in early 2027.

What Will Happen?

While plot details aren’t available yet, it seems that the fate of George and Bertha’s marriage will be a driving force of Season 4. In the Aug. 10 finale, George told Bertha that he wouldn’t return home until they both knew what they wanted — and right now, he is “not so sure” what that is.

However, there may be more lighthearted storylines to expect. The new season will likely focus on Gladys becoming a mom and Peggy and William getting married.

Expect The Key Cast To Return

The large ensemble cast of The Gilded Age has generally returned year after year, so you can likely count on seeing all your faves in Season 4.

As for new cast joining the show? You might want to source your predictions from the theater community — since many a Tony award-winner and nominee calls The Gilded Age “home.” As Carrie Coon (who plays Bertha) recently told Playbill, “If you walk onto our set, it’s like you’re doing a Broadway show.”