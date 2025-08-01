And Just Like That Will End With Season 3

The adventures of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends are coming to an end very soon. In a statement posted to social media, And Just Like That... director and showrunner Michael Patrick King announced that Season 3 would be the final installment of HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot.

“And just like that, the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end,” he wrote. “While I was writing the final episode of And Just Like That... Season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.”

After coming to this realization, King said he agreed with star Sarah Jessica Parker, HBO chief Casey Bloys, and producer Sarah Aubrey to end the series with a two-part finale, giving the third season an extra two episodes so AJLT can receive the proper ending it deserves.

“SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season,” he said. “It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

And Just Like That premiered in December 2021, marking the first TV revival of the iconic HBO series that ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The series brought Carrie, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) back to our screens for the first time in over a decade, since the second SATC film in 2009.

Kim Cattrall famously chose not to return as Samantha Jones, though her character kept in touch via text messages, leading to a beloved Season 2 cameo.

According to Deadline, the AJLT cast was notified of the series’ conclusion on July 31, shortly before the 10th episode of Season 3 hit HBO Max. And as King indicated, the decision had nothing to do with the show’s ratings, with a source telling The Hollywood Reporter that Season 3 “has continued to perform in viewership as expected.”

AJLT Season 3 was previously scheduled to conclude on Aug. 14. Now, the episode will serve as the series finale.