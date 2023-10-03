More than two decades after Gilmore Girls’ debut, fans remain enthused by the beloved drama and continue to explore lesser-known tidbits about the series. That includes the many subtle mistakes nestled throughout the show’s seven season run, and the latest Gilmore Girls continuity error to have piqued the interest of fans brought a recurring character back from the dead — kind of.

In the Season 1 episode “Kill Me Know,” Richard Gilmore (played by Edward Herrmann) speaks about his mother, Lorelai “Trix” Gilmore (Marion Ross).

“Lorelai the first was my mother,” Richard says during the episode. “She was an extremely accomplished equestrian, a distinguished patron of the arts, and she was also world-famous for her masquerade balls. She was quite a woman, my mother.”

Richard’s past-tense dialogue implies that his mother is now deceased, as one fan noted on Reddit, despite not specifically mentioning her apparent passing.

During the same episode, Richard’s wife Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) shared that her mother-in-law handed down her dinner plates — a line that again suggests Trix is no longer with us.

However, in the Season 1 episode “The Third Lorelai,” Trix unexpectedly shows up at Richard’s home alive and well, which, to this day, doesn’t go unnoticed by fans.

“These kind of errors happen a few times. You just have to breeze right by them and pretend they don't exist,” one viewer joked on Reddit.

'Gilmore Girls' / The WB / Netflix

“This is one of the few continuity errors I give the show a pass for. It's so early in Season 1 they most likely were still figuring the show out and later decided to add in Trix as a character,” another forgiving fan wrote.

The character of Trix Gilmore eventually met her demise in the Season 4 episode “The Reigning Lorelai,” during which Richard recieved a life-changing phone call informing him that his mother had passed away suddenly from a heart attack.

As mentioned, Gilmore Girls fans continue to enjoy fun facts and theories about the hit series well beyond its 2000s peak, including the show’s unaired pilot, an alternate ending theory, the canceled Gilmore Girls spinoff, and more.