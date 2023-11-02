The popularity of Gilmore Girls is felt well beyond its 2000s peak, with the beloved series continuing to delight fans to this day. Now, the Gilmore Girls creator has commented on the prospect of the show’s revival.

The drama ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007, centering on single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her teen daughter Rory in the town of Stars Hollow. The four-episode sequel series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, later dropped on Netflix in 2016.

In a new interview, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino was quizzed about the possibility of A Year in the Life’s return — and she seems somewhat open to the idea.

There’s More To Explore

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Sherman-Palladino explained how the dysfunction of family means it’s always possible to explore fresh stories within the Gilmore Girls universe.

“The thing about families is they never work their s*** out,” she told the outlet. “They are dysfunctional forever and because of that, it’s the best possible way to come up with stories because you will never solve your problems there.”

Sherman-Palladino also revealed that she wanted to explore more in the original series, but time constraints got in the way.

“I really never liked the way Lane’s life shook out. I would have liked to have spent more time on her,” she continued. “I think it would be interesting to see a baby and a kid and what that next Gilmore Girl round would be.”

Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

A Revival Isn’t In The Works — Yet

Sherman-Palladino gave hope to fans in 2022 by revealing that a Gilmore Girls reboot is “absolutely not off the table,” despite not currently being in the works. “It really is all about the timing,” she explained to US Weekly. “The stars just haven’t aligned yet.”

Meanwhile, lead star Lauren Graham (aka Lorelai Gilmore) told TV Line in 2021 that there is “no plan” for a revival, but she’d be more than open to working with Sherman-Palladino again.

“Everyone is doing their own thing,” Graham said at the time. “I love that character so much and I love Amy [Sherman-Palladino]. I will work with her any time.”

The Cast Want A Comeback

Along with Graham, other Gilmore Girls stars have expressed interest in the show’s comeback — including her co-star Scott Patterson, who played Luke Dane for seven seasons (and in the 2016 revival).

“I’m optimistic that there’s going to be more episodes,” he told Hollywood Life in 2021, sharing that fans deserve a follow-up to the ending of A Year in the Life. “That would be a dirty trick, right? We have to find out, and we’re going to find out.”