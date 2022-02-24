Gilmore Girls fans don’t expect much, just a brief reboot of their favourite series every now and again. Their prayers were answered in 2016, when the hit early noughties show took to Netflix for a four-part revival, entitled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Ever since, fans have been clinging to any sign of another Stars Hollow instalment. Most recently, they latched onto a tweet from Lauren Graham, famous for portraying charming caffeine-addict and single mum Lorelai Gilmore. The actress retweeted a gif from the official Gilmore Girls Twitter account, which showed Lorelai and her long-time love interest Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) engaging in one of their classic witty exchanges. Graham posted the trip down memory lane alongside a nerd face emoji. Harmless, right? Well, you’d be forgiven for thinking so, but eager Gilmore Girls fans took her post as a sign that she was gearing up for another show reunion of sorts.

Upon realising the fans’ misjudgment, Graham returned to Twitter with a clarification. She wrote: “Sweet peoples, sorry for any confusion. I retweeted that clip because I thought it was fun, but I have nothing Gilmore Girls-related to announce, except that I continue to be bad at the internet, and I continue to love you all.”

Alongside Graham’s social media red herring, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returned to Amazon Prime Video last week for it fourth series. The latest instalment of the New York City-based comedy features a whole host of familiar Gilmore Girls actors. Unsurprising, as both shows were created by Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Milo Ventimiglia, who famously played Luke’s nephew Jess Mariano, Rory Gilmore’s love interest, in Gilmore Girls, is now a member of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast, but the details of his character are being kept under wraps. Meanwhile, Kelly Bishop, best known for portrayal of the formidable Emily Gilmore has also joined the New York crew. And Chris Eigeman, aka Gilmore Girls’ Jason Stiles, is now playing a newspaper editor in the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.