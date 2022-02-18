The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Filmed All Over New York

After a cross-country tour that saw Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) travel to cities including Las Vegas, Miami, and Los Angeles, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is heading back to New York City for Season 4. The series picks up in the wake of Midge’s firing from Shy Baldwin’s tour after she made too many jokes alluding to his sexuality in her opening set. This sudden loss of work leaves Midge in a precarious financial situation, as not only did she already spend her tour earnings to buy back her family home, but her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) gambled away her savings without her knowing. So they return to their home in the Big Apple to pick up the pieces.

Part of the reason the season is set in the city has to do with the coronavirus pandemic, which restricted production from traveling as much as they did for Season 3. “Taking Midge on tour in Season 3 was so much fun because we got to do all the music, and all that stuff. Season 4 is different. She’s not on tour, so it’s a completely different kind of animal,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told Deadline. “Season 4, we were going to travel. And suddenly it’s like, no, you’re not. So it sort of forced us to, in what turned out to be a good way, to embrace New York because we’re here. We’re not going anywhere. That was actually quite lovely and quite satisfying.”

Sherman-Palladino continued, “You know, there were certain venues that you wouldn’t necessarily have been able to shoot in [before] but they were closed and they wanted people to come in and take part in them. So we really got to sort of refocus on New York, and that turned out to be kind of great actually.”

In order to emulate locations they couldn’t travel to, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel team built expansive and elaborate sets at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn Navy Yard and did a lot of shooting around the city. Production was spotted filming everywhere from Central Park and the West Village to Washington Square Park and Coney Island. If you were out and about in New York during the first half of 2021, odds are you passed by one of the many locations where Season 4 was shot.