Girls Gotta Eat has found a new home at the Dear Media network. Hosted by real-life besties Ashley Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg, the hit comedy podcast candidly covers topics including sex, dating, and relationships with the help of celebrity and expert guests.

In a joint statement, the Girls Gotta Eat co-hosts said they’re “so excited to get into a long-term relationship with Dear Media,” revealing that new episodes will premiere twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

“They say you glow when you get into a new relationship, and we are glowing up,” Ashley and Rayna continued. “They [Dear Media] have been an innovator in the podcasting space for women and will give us the space and support to continue the conversation about dating, sex, and relationships in the same empowering and comedic way our ‘snackheads’ have grown to love.”

President of Dear Media, Paige Port, said she is “thrilled” to welcome Girls Gotta Eat to the network, as she believes the podcast and its “loyal, engaged following” are a perfect fit.

“We became aware of the show very early on and are excited to finally bring this partnership to life and continue to grow together,” Port said in statement. “Ashley and Rayna have built an immensely popular podcast and have rapidly expanded their brand into an entrepreneurial empire.”

Since launching in 2018, Girls Gotta Eat has gone from strength to strength. The podcast has earned more than 120 million downloads and welcomed guests such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Shulz, Nikki Glaser, and Esther Perel.

The show’s success expanded to the interactive live show, No Crumbs, which aims to empower and entertain women, and has sold out in over 200 theaters globally.

Ashley and Rayna also entered the sexual wellness space in 2022 with the launch of Vibes Only, a now multi-million dollar company that specializes in bluetooth-connected vibrators that pair to an innovative app.

Girls Gotta Eat isn’t the only hit podcast to have joined to Dear Media family. The network currently hosts more than 80 podcasts, including Tay & Taylor Lautner’s hit mental wellness podcast The Squeeze, Stassi Schroeder Clark’s lifestyle pod Stassi, The Toast with Jackie and Claudia Oshry, Not Skinny But Not Fat with Amanda Hirsch, and many more.