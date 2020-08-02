How RHOP's Gizelle & Jamal Bryant Went From Divorce To Dating Again

During September's Real Housewives of Potomac Season 4 reunion, fans learned the surprising news that Gizelle and Jamal Bryant's relationship was very much back on. The details of the reconciliation between the pair — who divorced more than a decade ago after seven years of marriage — will play out in RHOP Season 5, but Gizelle and the Atlanta-based megachurch pastor and activist have a complicated history to untangle.

The parents to daughters Grace, Angel, and Adore married in 2002 before eventually divorcing in 2009 due to Jamal's reported infidelity. "I felt like it was a lifestyle, as opposed to you made a mistake one night," Gizelle explained during a 2017 episode of Power 105's The Breakfast Club. "So I just didn't want to sign up for that." When confirming rumors they'd reconciled on the RHOP reunion, however, Gizelle said that "nobody is what their mistakes are" and that she felt like she and Jamal are both different people now. "We are baby-stepping, but we are moving into the direction that we want to move into," she said. "And I do love when we're all together as a family."

Not long afterward, however, new rumors surfaced that Jamal recently fathered a child with a member of his congregation at Georgia's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Appearing virtually on May 17's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home, Gizelle called the cheating rumors "all the way a lie," encouraging everyone to "put some respect on Jamal's name" and focus on the wonderful things he's doing in Atlanta instead. For his part, Jamal also denied the reports, claiming in a May YouTube video that the "baseless accusations" were "1,000 percent untrue."

Now, the couple is working on a long-distance relationship, as Gizelle currently lives in Bethesda, Maryland, while Jamal is leading his church in Georgia. "We've been trying to see each other," Gizelle said on WWHL in May, adding they were "doing good, even in the quarantine."