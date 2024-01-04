Don’t stop believin’ — because Glee could be coming back. In a new interview published on Jan. 3, Glee producer and co-creator Brad Falchuk said he would “never say no” to bringing back Glee — but he’d want to do things a bit differently if it ever happened.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Falchuk said that he would want to create a “modern” remake of Glee. “Is there a way to tell that story in a more modern way?” he asked. “So much of what Glee was about was really this transition from an old way of looking at representation to a new way. I’d never say no, but I wonder what the point would be — except it’d be a moneymaker.”

What A Glee Reboot Could Be

In November 2022, Falchuk’s co-creator Ryan Murphy stated that Glee should’ve ended after star Cory Monteith’s 2013 death. Instead, the show carried on for two more seasons.

“If I had to do it again, we would’ve stopped for a very long time and probably not come back,” he told stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale on their And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast. “You can’t really recover from something like that. It wasn’t a normal death where someone is sick, and you can see them. It happened so quickly with no warning.”

Glee co-creator/writer Ryan Murphy poses with the cast at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, Murphy is now interested in bringing the show back, saying “there’s been enough time,” and has some ideas for what form it could take.

“Maybe we should really re-examine it as a brand,” he said at the time. “You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way? It’s sort of like an interesting legacy that I’m interested in doing in a positive way after sort of pausing for a while.”

What He Learned From Glee

Falchuk went on to explain the lessons that he learned from creating Glee, stating that none of the cast and crew “were prepared for that level of success.”

“I was younger, it was a little overwhelming, and a lot of us got caught up in our egos,” he recalled. “We were writing about high school, so it’s very hard not to regress a little. It was a crucible. At the same time, we had so much fun and everyone got along so well. Things went to hell, and then everyone got along again.”

Brad Falchuk at the 2020 Writers Guild Awards West Coast Ceremony on February 01, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He went on to call the experience “chaotic,” which also describes his thoughts on returning to McKinley High. “I’d never want to go back there, and then I’ll think, ‘Gosh, I’d love to go back there,’” he quipped. “But the biggest learning from that show? Taking the ego out of everything and being an adult.”

And that’s what you missed on Glee.