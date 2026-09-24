Warning: The Glee Reboot May Actually Happen

Glee was a complete fever dream (in the best way possible), and in a rare occurrence, Gleeks may get to experience it all over again. Prepare yourselves, because the mythical, oft-speculated Glee reboot is this close to becoming a reality, according to series creator Ryan Murphy. And you know what? Thank God (aka Sue Sylvester).

At an event for American Horror Story, Murphy revealed to Entertainment Tonight that there is now a script for a potential Glee reboot, just a couple of months after teasing the possibility. In fact, he’s already been in touch with several actors from the original series.

“Well, funny you ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago,” he said. “Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan], and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something. I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members, and it’s very sweet. They’ve all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”

However, Murphy made a point of saying the cast hasn’t seen the script, so there’s no telling whether they’ll like the story. “Nobody’s read it, so I don’t know; we’ll see,” he said. “I mean, I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, cause we were very close when we were making it.”

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That said, all indications so far prove that the cast is ready and willing. Just last week, Lea Michele gushed about the idea at a New York Fashion Week event, seemingly glad to step back into Rachel Berry’s sweater vests and penny loafers. “I will always love Glee,” she told E! “I love Ryan Murphy. It just holds such a special place in my heart for me. I will follow Ryan wherever he goes.”

Jane Lynch, who played Sue Sylvester, also told Fox 5 New York that she’d “be so happy” to do a Glee reboot, and was thrilled to hear that Michele appeared to be on board. “We need another one,” she said. “A lot of kids are discovering it for the first time. It’s such a feel-good show, especially if we go with that vibe. It’s so reverent of music, and how music lifts us and brings us together.”

Lynch’s comments are on the money, even though a Glee reboot also has the potential to be so chaotic that it’d end up being kind of brilliant. Murphy, you might be on the right track.