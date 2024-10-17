Ryan Murphy Admitted He’s Been Exploring A Taylor Swift Collab

Showrunner Ryan Murphy, the creator behind beloved series like Glee, American Horror Story, and Pose, has a long list of ex-collaborators — and he’s got a blank space to write Taylor Swift’s name.

In an Oct. 16 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the producer and writer revealed that he has actually spoken with Swift’s team “about various things through the years,” and thinks of her as “one of the greats.” Given that he’s currently working with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on FX’s new horror series Grotesquerie, the question of whether Swift would ever make an appearance in Season 2 naturally came up.

“All I will say is that I think she’s great and if she ever has time to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat,” he said.

On working with Kelce for his scripted television debut, Murphy had only positive things to say about the NFL player. “I have this saying: A star is a star is a star,” he said. “I just knew he could do it. He rolls up his sleeves and he says, ‘OK, let’s do this.’”

While Kelce’s famous girlfriend doesn’t seem to be involved with the show as of now, there’s at least one Easter egg for her fans: The last scene of Episode 3 incorporated a Swiftie reference, Murphy revealed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2024 US Open John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

“There’s that last scene of [Kelce and Niecy Nash-Betts] in episode three that I directed where they go in the red getaway car — that’s a little Taylor Swift nod for you there! — and they drive off to this black limbic space,” he said.

Murphy noted he was “so shy” talking to Kelce about Swift while they were working together. “He’s very sweet about it and respectful,” he said. “It’s a very interesting dynamic, the way they’ve captured the imagination of the world.”

Grotesquerie, which follows the story of a small-town detective (Niecy Nash) as she pairs up with a nun-slash-journalist (Micaela Diamond) to uncover a web of eerily personal crimes, premiered on Sept. 25 and airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.