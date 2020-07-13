Six days after disappearing from a boat while swimming with her 4-year-old son, Naya Rivera's body has been recovered from Lake Piru, as confirmed by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Celebrities and Glee stars have begun paying tribute to Rivera, who played the charismatic cheerleader and singer Santana Lopez on the Fox series, on social media. Cast members including Jane Lynch and Josh Sussman shared their memories of the 33-year-old on Twitter, as well as sending their condolences to her family, including her son, Josey, who was found alone and safe in the boat on July 8.

As Santana, Rivera quickly became a fan favorite character on Glee. The sharp-tongued cheerleader presented herself as someone brimming with bravado. Santana's relationship with fellow cheerleader Brittany, became a touchstone for the series, and a beautiful example of LGBTQ+ representation on TV at a time when the medium wasn't known for its inclusivity. Off screen, Rivera championed the couple and the fans who supported them. In a May 2011 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor said, "Honestly, I never thought I’d actually be playing a teen lesbian. I didn’t think it was going to go this far. But I’m glad that it did, because there have been a lot of fans who have expressed that they’ve been going through similar situations in their lives. I’ve heard from girls that are in high school, they’re 16, 17, and they’re like, 'I came out to my mom,’ or ‘I came out to my friends, and thank you for helping me do that.'"

Both Rivera and her character were pivotal parts what made Glee such a special show, and her co-stars' messages of grief and love show how much she'll be missed. Chris Colfer, who played Kurt on Glee, wrote a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram. "Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness," he wrote in part. "She cound turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark."

Jenna Ushkowitz, another original Glee cast member, also took to Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her with Rivera. "I cannot believe I took for granted that you'd always be here," she wrote in part. "Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret, but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on." She also pledged to "make sure Josey and your family" feel how loved Rivera was.

Lynch, who played Coach Sue Sylvester, tweeted, "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family." Meanwhile, Sussman, who played Jacob, added, "Naya, you will be missed so much."

Alex Newell, who appeared in later seasons of Glee, tweeted a message to Rivera's son, Josey, writing in part, "Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!" Newell also wrote a longer tribute on Instagram, sharing a video clip from one of their Glee behind-the-scenes videos.

Vanessa Lengies, who played Sugar Motta on Glee, wrote that she was "grateful for our love and connection."

Damien McGinty tweeted that he was "grateful to have known you and worked with you and your talent." Glee guest-star Kristen Chenoweth also shared her condolences, as did Glee producer, writer, and guest-star Michael Hitchcock.

Prior to Rivera's body being found, Heather Morris, who played Santana's girlfriend Brittany, publicly asked the sheriff's department if she could mount a search with a group of friends. On Sunday, July 12, she tweeted, "My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way."

Other celebrities, who had been sharing wishes and prayers for Rivera's safe return, also tweeted their condolences on Monday. Gabby Sidibe remembered the actor as "sweet, smart, funny and endlessly talented." Kehlani paid tribute to Rivera, recalling her performance of "Songbird" on Glee, writing, "the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it."

This post will be updated as more tributes are posted.