The postmortem of Glen Powell and Gigi Paris’ relationship continues. This time, it’s the Running Man star who is addressing their 2023 breakup, following Paris’ comments about their split in June. At the time, she discussed how Powell and his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeny leaned into affair rumors to promote their rom-com, and why that was a deal-breaker for her.

Glen Speaks Out

In a GQ cover story published on Sept. 9, Powell finally reacted to Paris’ comments about their breakup. While he said he wasn’t in total agreement with her account, he spoke positively about his ex.

“I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her,” he said. “Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that. And she’s welcome to it.”

He added that “relationships are really hard,” and two people “each tell their own narrative” following a split.

Powell also shared some advice he got from his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise that helped: that it’s up to him to “turn the volume down” when it gets too loud. “And really just turning down the noise and trusting your own gut has been a real godsend for me,” he said.

Paris and Powell at the Golden Globes in January 2023 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Glen And Gigi’s Breakup

Their narratives may differ, but both agree that Powell and Paris were together when he began filming Anyone But You in Australia in early 2023. Fans soon noticed his chemistry with Sweeney, and Paris said on the Too Much podcast in June that Powell wasn’t willing to shut down the cheating speculation that emerged. She felt he was prioritizing his career at her expense, and their relationship went into a “steady decline” until she broke up with him in March 2023.

“I just wanted respect, especially if it’s going to be public,” Paris said. “Like, don’t make an ass out of me. Like, just don’t make a fool out of someone you’ve been with for over three years, talking about forever with. Just have some decency.”

Powell still hasn’t addressed the specifics of their split, but he did tell Business Insider in December 2023 that the fake relationship publicity scheme wasn’t easy on him.

“Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour,” he said. “I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff.”