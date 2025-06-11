Anyone But You made Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney rom-com heavyweights — but not without a cost. Powell’s long-term relationship with model Gigi Paris didn’t survive the 2023 shoot. Two years later, she finally opened up about their breakup on the June 10 episode of the Too Much podcast and addressed how Powell and Sweeney’s fake affair played a role.

The Split

When Powell and Sweeney were filming Anyone But You in Australia in early 2023, photos of them went viral and fans started speculating that they were cheating on their respective partners, Paris and film producer Jonathan Davino. Paris told Too Much host Emma Paige that she first got wind of it through social media, when people kept tagging her about “something he captioned or wrote on a photo.” She said she asked him to keep in mind that “the whole world is watching” and to “proceed with caution, please.” However, she added, “that wasn’t received well.”

Paris described a “steady decline” afterward, but for her, the tipping point came as she prepared to join him in Australia, as they’d planned. She said she’d secured a work visa and lined up modeling work, but he called and told her, “The producers and I have discussed that I think it’s best that you don’t come to visit.”

Powell and Paris Ernesto Di Stefano/Shutterstock

It was a red line for Paris. “I think that’s when I just also fell out of love,” she said. Despite his request that she not visit, she flew to Australia to break up with him. (Photographers snapped him meeting her with flowers at the airport in March 2023.) Neither spoke out at the time, but after breakup reports emerged, she posted a video in April of her walking in New York City, where she’d moved after leaving their shared home, and captioned it “know your worth & onto the next.”

A Matter Of Respect

Paris felt let down by her partner’s willingness to let the cheating rumors go unchecked. She said his response to her concerns was, “This is what I have to do for my job.” Her decision was to take a stand, but she was “shattered” by their split.

“I know that I deserve a lot better and I know that the bare minimum of any relationship is to have your partner’s back. Period,” she said. She added that he “never once” tried to shut down the rampant affair speculation while they were together. It was only later, well after the movie’s release, that Powell told The New York Times in April 2024 that he and Sweeney encouraged the speculation for publicity.

“Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry,” he said. “That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully.”

Powell and Sweeney AFF-USA/Shutterstock

On Too Much, Paris indicated she wasn’t sure whether it was a fake affair or not. “I don’t know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship,” she said. Ultimately, she had “no idea how much he was willing to give up or to do in order to make it” and felt their values didn’t align.

“I just wanted respect, especially if it’s going to be public,” Paris said. “Like, don’t make an ass out of me. Like, just don’t make a fool out of someone you’ve been with for over three years, talking about forever with. Just have some decency.”

The New Rumors

After Sweeney broke off her engagement with Davino in early 2025, fans started speculating about her and Powell again, especially when she traveled to Austin, Texas, to attend Powell’s sister’s wedding in April. He was cryptic about her visit on Today with Jenna & Friends, saying, “Timing is everything in this world, isn’t it? She and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding.”

Paige asked Paris about the new round of rumors. “It’s something that I would love to not have to see as much, but that’s just the reality that I’m going to have to live in by dating someone that is very much in the public eye,” she said, before going on to add, “I hope that if they’re meant to be, that they’re meant to be. It’s really none of my business anymore.”