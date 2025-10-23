Mel Owens’ Golden Bachelor hometown dates have come and gone. And while Debbie Siebers was one of the season’s strongest contenders from early on, she won’t be accompanying Mel to Antigua.

Here’s a recap of why Debbie left The Golden Bachelor after hometowns — and what she makes of her experience today.

A Connection Cut Short

During the Oct. 22 episode, Mel visited the hometowns of his final three contestants: Debbie in Denver, Peg Munson in Las Vegas, and Cindy Cullers in Austin.

Both Peg and Cindy’s children expressed concerns about Mel’s commitment to their moms. When Cindy’s daughter, Sarah, asked Mel if he could picture himself with Cindy in 20 years — whether it be horseback riding or climbing a mountain — he could only offer a neutral, “Potentially. You never know, because I’m still getting to know her.”

But Debbie’s family meeting, which included her siblings, went a little smoother. Mel assured Debbie’s sister, Judy, that he was sincere. “Debbie is dear in my heart,” he said.

He also told the camera that he and Debbie had a “soulful” connection. “I feel good around her, I always have a smile, and I love her love for life. Debbie is a person I could see a life with after this.”

Disney/John Fleenor

After their date, when Debbie told Mel, “I don’t want you to go,” he cheekily replied, “I’m not going.” Obviously, he did drive off a few moments later — as hometown dates always end — but the implication seemed to be that he wasn’t figuratively leaving. But alas, at the hometowns rose ceremony, Mel elected to continue his journey with Peg and Cindy instead of Debbie.

“My heart doesn’t feel OK with it,” Mel admitted to the camera, also telling Debbie that “you touched my heart in more ways than one.”

How Debbie Feels Today

Looking back at her time with Mel today, “I would have liked to learn more about his childhood, or how he thinks, and his relationships — what happened with his ex-wife,” Debbie tells Bustle. While she’s an “open book” in her own life, “It was just hard to get at the different layers with him. But I saw enough that was good!”

Disney/John Fleenor

Debbie also reflected on the experience of joining a show where most of her castmates are divorced or widowed women who have children. Not having these experiences was a “huge concern,” Debbie says. “I actually didn’t even think that they would consider me, because of the fact that I’ve never been married and never had kids, and it was one of the things I said in one of my very first interviews with the first producer.”

She was encouraged that she was ultimately cast on the show. “I really believe that women like myself need to be represented,” she says.