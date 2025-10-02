Upon meeting Mel Owens during The Golden Bachelor premiere, Debbie Siebers said she hoped he might select her to be his “most valuable player.” While it may have been a nod to Mel’s football career, Debbie is quite the athlete herself — having parlayed her personal training background into multiple fitness programs, including Beachbody’s Slim in 6 and, more recently, a new system for adults over 50.

“I’ve helped so many people get in shape and just live better lives,” Debbie said in her Golden Bachelor intro.

The Denver-based contestant stands out from most of the Golden bunch in that she hasn’t been married before. “I just wasn’t willing to compromise, but I’m so proud I took this chance,” she said. “Because it’s not too late!”

It’s refreshing to see Debbie look for love on her own timeline. So, will that journey include a final rose... and maybe a ring? Here are all the clues about whether Mel and Debbie are together after The Golden Bachelor.

Mel Encouraged Debbie

During a private chat as part of Mel’s cheerleading group date, Debbie opened up about the role of romance in her life. “I had love very early that unfortunately didn’t work out,” she said. “And it was so painful, because I was about 45 at that time, and I’m like, Oh my gosh, now I have to start over again. I have so much love to give, and I almost had given up.”

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

“No, you can’t give up,” Mel replied.

While it was only a brief chat, it seemed to lay the foundation for a deeper connection later on — because Mel selected Debbie to go on a romantic dinner date in the Oct. 1 episode.

Cooking Up Chemistry

Michelin-starred chef Ludo Lefebvre guided Mel and Debbie’s culinary experience, but the pair made it their own, ahem, hands-on experience — like when Debbie grazed Mel’s butt as they cooked. “Well, I didn’t give it a squeeze,” she clarified. “I just kind of, you know… I gave him a little tap.”

Fortunately, Mel felt just as at home. “Cooking with Debbie made me feel comfortable,” he said. “She’s my type: energetic, beautiful. And I hope she’s someone that outside of this environment, we can still do these types of things possibly in the future.”

As they dined on the fruits of their labor, Debbie shared more about her path here. “I saw the first show, and it gave me hope. And as soon as I knew you were the Bachelor, I thought, Gosh, we really have a lot of things in common,” she recalled, adding that she felt a “knowingness” about boarding the series. Mel noted that he’s a “big believer” in that kind of feeling, himself.

Disney/John Fleenor

“I just trusted that, and I moved forward in faith, and just opened my heart, and opened my mind, and here I am,” she said.

“And you’re beautiful,” Mel sweetly pointed out.

“And you’re so handsome,” Debbie said, before the pair shared a kiss.

Sleuthing Mel & Debbie’s Future

There are no conclusive spoilers about Mel and Debbie’s outcome on the show. However, it does seem that Debbie sticks around for a while — as Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster Reality Steve reported in August that she and Mel went on a date at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver.

At the time, Reality Steve described this as a one-on-one date. But based on the season’s filming timeline, and the fact that Debbie’s Golden Bachelor bio shows that she hails from Denver, it looks like this very well could have been a hometown date, specifically. This would establish Debbie as one of Mel’s final few women.

Disney/John Fleenor

A glimpse of this date can be seen in the season-wide trailer, in which Debbie says, “I’m definitely falling in love with you.” And finally, over on Instagram, she captioned a photo of her and Mel’s introduction with: “From the first hello with Mel I knew I was stepping into quite the adventure.”

While it may be too early to identify Mel’s winner, it’s clear that Debbie is one of the season’s strongest contenders so far. And if she does ultimately receive the final rose, she would be the first contestant to win a Golden season without having ever been married.