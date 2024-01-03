Golden wedding bells are ringing. Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is set to marry his fiancée Theresa Nist in a highly anticipated televised wedding on Jan. 4, and details are still being finalized every minute leading up to their big day.

Gerry shared his wedding playlist, which includes tunes from Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and P!nk. Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles is set to officiate the ceremony, and all of Theresa’s fellow contestants have been invited to the wedding (including runner-up Leslie), though it remains to be seen which ones will actually show up.

And yes, the couple will write their own vows.

But what about the all-important location? Gerry and Theresa’s wedding will reportedly be taking place at a luxe venue that will be familiar to longtime Bachelor viewers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Golden Bachelor’s Wedding Venue

While the official wedding venue has yet to be confirmed by ABC, Reality Steve has come through as per usual. The spoiler site reported that Gerry and Theresa are set to tie the knot at the La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs, Calif., which the couple was seen visiting in December.

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams at La Quinta Resort and Club, the reported Golden Bachelor wedding location. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

The location will be familiar to loyal Bachelor Nation followers, as La Quinta served as the setting for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, which was filmed entirely under lockdown in 2020.

La Quinta offers both indoor and outdoor settings for weddings, including “secluded courtyards,” “historic guesthouses,” and even the option to get married in front of their grand waterfall. No matter what Gerry and Theresa’s wedding looks like, it’s sure to be gorgeous.

Golden Bachelor’s Wedding Cost

It makes sense that ABC would choose a location they’ve worked with before for the Golden Wedding, but it’s not quite as extravagantly priced as you may think. According to WeddingWire, couples who get married at La Quinta typically spend between $25,000 and $33,000 on their big day, depending on the wedding date, number of guests, and chosen perks.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on The Golden Bachelor. John Fleenor/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Reception pricing typically starts at $3,500 during peak season and $2,500 in off-peak, while the ceremony cost itself reportedly starts at $5,000 at peak season and $3,500 off-peak.

The cost of Gerry and Theresa’s wedding is not yet known, and may never be made public. But given the fact that ABC is footing the bill for a TV special, it’s sure to be a pretty penny.